This is the reason why Luis Miguel rejected the role of “El Zorro”

With the premiere of the third season of “Luis Miguel, the series“In addition to answering some questions about controversies and romances that the actor faced, several details have also been uncovered that very few knew; as for example, the time the Sun of Mexico cso he stays with the leading role in “La Máscara del Zorro”, a role played by the Spanish Antonio Banderas. Why did you reject it? Here we tell you.

It was in 1998 that the interpreter of “La Bikina” received an offer to give life to the iconic character of “El Zorro” in the famous film directed by Martin Campbell and produced by the renowned Steven Spielberg. Nevertheless, the singer was surprised by rejecting the offer, a fact that allowed Banderas to keep the role and thereby forge a career in Hollywood.

Although Luis Miguel had to say no to said job offer, this was not because he was not interested, but because of his busy schedule. According to the dates, at that time the famous he was performing concerts and arranging the details of his album “Loving you is a pleasure”.

For this reason, the singer had to say goodbye to the opportunity to forge a career in the world of cinema and give way to projects focused on the musical field. This led him to watch from afar the fury and successes that the movie “The Mask of Zorro” left behind for those who did participate in it.

Let us remember that in this tape, the Spanish Antonio Banderas shared credits with Stuart Wilson, Catherine Zetha-Jones and Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins. In addition, it was thanks to the acceptance of the public that the cast met again in 2005 for the sequel to that story, which was titled “The Legend of Zorro.”

Despite his refusal to make this film, Luis Miguel He did not dismiss the idea of ​​trying his luck in the acting world; in fact, he had the opportunity to star in some movies, among which one stands out in which he shared the screen with Lucero: “Fiebre de Amor”.

