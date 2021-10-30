This is the house that Kylie Jenner sells for 23 million euros

Kylie Jenner has a large number of properties to her name, as she has a great fortune. But, very soon, she hopes to be able to sell one of the mansions that she owns with her husband, the popular ragman Travis Scott. Nothing more and nothing less than 23 million euros is the price requested for the house, so that we can get used to the idea of ​​the multiple luxuries it has, and the square meters it has.

Located in New York

This 900-square-meter mansion, a real outrage, is also located in a highly sought-after area. Specifically, in Greenwich Village, one of the most cosmopolitan neighborhoods in all of New York. The mansion was built in 1836, that is, it is almost 200 years old. Obviously, it has undergone a multitude of renovations and works, to make it look like it does today.

This building has six floors, and a large roof terrace. Throughout the house, you can find large windows and very high ceilings, to give more space to the rooms. There are also large dining rooms and lounges, in which a large number of people can gather. Without a doubt, the price of 23 million is more than justified just by seeing images or videos of the house. But it is not the maximum value that it has reached.

Because it is said that, when Kylie acquired it, its price was much higher, specifically, 32 million. Almost nothing. But it not only stands out for being huge, but also for being a beautiful residence, thanks to the decoration, by Clodagh Design, one of the most prestigious and best valued studios. The vast majority of the walls are made of stone, and the finishes are made of wood, and the lighting is one of the strengths of the mansion.

The six rooms that it has are impressive, and very large, since they all have a dressing room, and views to the outside. The master suite, in addition to this, includes a private lounge and an office. Obviously, in each one there is also a bathroom. Is there still more? The answer is yes, because in the house you can also find a Jacuzzi, a sauna, a hot tub, a games room and a cinema room. And, of course, an elevator, to be able to move freely on any floor.

Why are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott moving?

Seeing how wonderful the residence is, at the height of very few people on the planet, it is inevitable to wonder what are the reasons why Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have decided to move. Well, the reason is quite simple. And you have a quick answer: work.

Kim Kardashian’s sister has her business, Kylie Cosmetics, located in the city of Los Angeles, where they are renovating their home, and adapting it for the arrival of their next baby.

Therefore, they hope to get rid of their mansion in New York soon.