This is the flying taxi that takes you from the Rome airport to your destination

A prototype of the electric flying taxi of the German aviation startup Volocopter was exhibited at the airport of Fiumicino of Rome this Wednesday.

The general public is expected to be able to ride in this battery powered air taxi by 2024. The flying taxi “VoloCity”, which looks like a small helicopter, has an electric vertical takeoff and landing in the so-called Vertiports.

It has a trunk and a capacity for two people on board, giving travelers an emission-free way to avoid traffic.

It also works with 18 engines They have nine rechargeable batteries. East Volocopter says it is four times quieter than a real helicopter.

The Aeroporti di Roma de Atlantia He expects it to be operational in three years and can take passengers from Fiumicino to the center of the Eternal City in about 15 minutes, a journey that takes about 45 minutes by taxi.

The CEO of this airport Marco Trancone, said a ticket could cost around 150 euros for a one-way trip, which is equivalent in Mexico to more than three thousand pesos.

“150 euros can be a reasonable price that should be sustainable to cover the costs of this service and it will also undoubtedly be an excellent value for money because the connection will be very fast, the connection time will probably be 15 minutes”, said.

He also assured that “It will be a silent and completely sustainable trip because it will be a vehicle charged with green energy, so the emission level is zero.”

This news comes a day after the airports in the Italian cities of Rome, Venice and Bologna and the French Riviera announced that they had partnered to create a company to build and manage infrastructure for flying taxis.

The infrastructure, also known as vertiports, It will be used to deploy flying taxis, offering a new way for travelers to avoid traffic and jump between cities.

The company, called Urban Blue, said it will be open to other industrial, technological and financial partners for the gradual expansion of the project in Italy, France and other places.