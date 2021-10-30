This is how Ethereum, Cardano offer the opportunity to ‘own the future’

Despite Cardano’s weak price action over the past week, its new partnerships are sparking renewed interest. Recently, the network dabbled in Africa with its digital approach. After signing an agreement with the Ethiopian government earlier this year, Cardano signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Burundi.

This was as Ethiopia-based Cardano’s Atala Prism management solution made it to the list of most influential projects by 2021.

Meanwhile, competitor Ethereum, recently executed your Altair update. As the Beacon chains upgrade brought the network closer to ETH 2.0, Ethereum is also seeing a record surge in price. Having said that, ETH remained bullish on Friday as it held above the $ 4,400 levels at press time.

Interestingly, both smart chains make a strong case in the dApps ecosystem. Cardano recently set new levels of certification for the smart contract, along with other partnerships announced through its September Summit. Ethereum, on the other hand, is buckling for “The Merge” while dominating about 68% of the DeFi TVL.

Amid growing interest, digital provider Solodev has also incorporated both smart chains into its cloud offerings. In a recent release, Solodev claimed that the two leading smart chains will allow developers and organizations to build applications that integrate with their cloud and digital marketing services.

Matt Garrepy, Solodev’s chief digital officer said,

“By offering Cardano and Ethereum, we are giving our clients the tools to successfully build with blockchain, accept crypto payments at scale, and own the future.”

The goal is essentially to allow developers to launch DeFi, crypto, and NFT offerings on a cloud platform. Additionally, ADA and ETH will be available on Solodev’s marketplace showcase, to accept crypto payments for your e-commerce transactions around cloud applications.

In the context of utility, Solodev acknowledged that Cardano will allow “faster and cheaper” transaction validation, while “Ethereum is the # 2 blockchain behind Bitcoin.”

Just last week Bitcoin also touched an ATH close to $ 67,000 due to increased adoption and launch of future-based ETFs. While Bitcoin and Ethereum remain the top two undisputed cryptocurrencies on the market capitalization chart, Cardano may have another advantage over these blockchains.

In a recent tweet, Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) stated that its network uses less power than “previous generation blockchains”. Whether Ethereum can compete with that with its 2022 POS update remains to be seen.

Did you know that older generation blockchain platforms like Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently using more energy combined than Argentina? However, blockchain is nowhere to be found in the # cop26 schedule? The following thread explains why @ cop26 should be paying attention (1/11) – Input output media (@IOHKMedia) October 27, 2021

This is a machine translation of our English version.