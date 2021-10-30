This has been done to an Amazon delivery man, who delivered “woman” and viralized video

A few days ago within TikTok, a video became relevant showing how a woman was getting out of an Amazon truck, generating all kinds of comments.

After the dissemination of the video, the exposure that brands have on social networks became clear and the case of the Amazon distributor established very important elements in this regard.

TikTok has managed to create an important precedent in the dissemination of videos and its growth organically.

An Amazon delivery person starred in an unexpected negative trend, when a TikTok user caught the platform driver “delivering” a woman, who was aboard the van.

The facts went viral and have now taken on the reputation of the brand, at a time when it was believed that the delivery of packages met hygienic standards due to the contingency in which we find ourselves, such as limiting the number of people who have access to these.

After the broadcast of the video, the Amazon image was in suspense but now we finally know what happened to the worker who was captured in the video.

Amazon’s decision

Amazon has made the decision to fire a deliveryman of the brand, who was shown in a viral video of TikTok, while “delivering” a woman who got out of the back of the truck in which the man was working.

The bad behavior of the amazon worker has been punished with his dismissal and is an interesting reference of how the brand has faced the controversy in networks, where it has warned that the action does not reflect the high standards of the delivery partners and drivers with whom it works , by allowing the unauthorized entry of passengers to delivery vehicles, which represents a violation of Amazon policies.

This was part of the message that the company shared with TMZ, a medium before which it concluded that the “driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon consumers.”

The video that showed the Amazon driver and went viral has become one of the best references that we have on hand today to talk about how brands are exposed on social networks and how important it is to instill brand culture among its collaborators , as a measure to ensure their reputation, as they are ambassadors, regardless of their level in the company.

Delivery drivers put Amazon in check

The exposure of Amazon through videos has led the brand to experience serious problems and not only that, to become a brand that will undoubtedly have to work in the protocols with which it has distinguished itself today.

Among the viral videos that have been shown against the brand, this has been exhibited by the famous recordings made in the front parts of houses when drivers commit acts against consumers, or racist activities as happened with Brad Boynton, a Former programming manager at Amazon, when he verbally attacked a deliveryman from the company itself.

What to do when brand culture is not followed by company ambassadors

The challenge that companies such as Amazon and others currently have is largely in the communication that they must achieve in the market and how, based on this trend, references are established on which undoubtedly they have to work and take into account the following elements , to start from that this concept is really understood:

What is the administrative climate of your company?

How many and what are the formal and informal organizational factors that exist in your company?

What management profile dominates in your company (autocratic, participative …)?

