This cost tickets for Mexico vs United States

One of the toughest tests that the Mexican National Team will have in the qualifying round for Qatar 2022 will be the visit to the neighboring country to the north, to face the United States. The Concacaf Classic will be held on November 12 of this year, at the TQL Stadium in the city of Cincinnati.

This will be the third match in which the Stars and Stripes team meet against the team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino, where they will seek a rematch, because in the last two occasions that they saw each other they fell: first in the Nations League Final and then in the match for the Concacaf title.

Mexico 2-3 Ecuador | Summary | International Friendly Party

The United States will play against the Mexican National Team in Cincinnati

For the first time in five heats, The United States National Team will change venues for the qualifying match. In the past they played at Crew Stadium in Columbus, where the national team suffered four consecutive defeats by a score of 2-0; Mexico ended the streak in 2017 by a score of 2-1.

It may interest you: After the accident, Raúl Jiménez sees football differently



For this year, in July it was announced that the new venue will be at the TQL stadium in Cincinnati. Building that opened its doors in May of this year with a capacity for 26 thousand fans.

How much does a ticket cost to see the United States vs Mexico?

In resale sites, tickets to attend the Concacaf Classic are around $ 393, about $ 8,076 pesos; while for the most exclusive areas They go up to $ 9,999 dollars which is equivalent to about $ 205,000 Mexican pesos.

It may interest you: The club that would pay 100 million euros for ‘Chucky’ Lozano



The Azteca National Team will receive the entire Stars and Stripes at the Azteca Stadium until March 24 of next year., those accesses are not yet available, they will surely go on sale next year, when the expected meeting approaches.