This cheap Xiaomi with 5G and 90 Hz screen is on sale

Looking for a new mobile means having to analyze many features: screen, processor, cameras, battery … Of course, you must also take into account connectivity, because 5G is here to stay. Therefore, we want to recommend this Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, which now goes down to 210 euros on Amazon in its 4 + 128 GB version and that it is a good choice if you want a cheap smartphone with 5G for the future.

This Redmi Note 10 5G is also for sale in other stores, although none of them match the Amazon price. The closest is PcComponents, where the same version stays in the 226.99 euros. You can also buy it in the Xiaomi official store, where is on sale for 229.99 euros. The Redmi Note 10 5G has a recommended retail price of 269.99 euros, so you could save you 60 euros if you buy it on Amazon.

This Xiaomi mobile has a nice design and good build quality, as we tell you in its analysis. Thanks to its lateral curvatures, it is a very pleasant phone when we hold it in our hands. Also, its matte back is really nice and smooth. In this design we also find side fingerprint reader, 3.5 mm headphone port and infrared emitter, the latter on the top.

The Redmi Note 10 5G rides a 6.5 inch IPS screen with resolution Full HD + and refresh rate of 90 Hz. This last characteristic is especially important when it comes to making the experience much more fluid. The processor works inside MediaTek Dimensity 700, with an integrated 5G modem and 4 GB of RAM, a device that offers the right power for the most common tasks of the day to day. It has 128 GB of internal storage expandable by microSD and MIUI 12 based on Android 11 as software.

With this smartphone you can also take good pictures thanks to its 48 MP main camera. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front camera is 8 MP and is located in the hole in the screen.

Finally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G offers excellent autonomy thanks to a 5,000 mAh battery. Without going any further, you can reach two days of use on a single charge without much trouble. Thanks to the 18W fast charge, the battery is fully charged in one hour and twenty minutes.

