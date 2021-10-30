They warn of a scam in which mysterious unsolicited Amazon packages are sent

This fraud known as ‘brushing’ is used to increase the ranking of a seller in the search system on the portal.

More than a million households in the UK have been the subject of a scam in which Amazon third-party sellers send unsolicited packages to different addresses.

The scam, known as’brushing ‘ (brushing), consists of shipping normally cheap items to different people and recording them as genuine sales of other goods. These fake sales can make certain products seem more popular than they really are, and so on. improve the ranking of external sellers on the portal, according to an investigation by the consumer protection organization, ‘Which?’.

The group interviewed 1,839 people from the UK and revealed that 4% indicated that a member of their household received an unsolicited package. Of those surveyed who received one, 63% said they kept them, 28% threw them away, and 16% gave them away.

Items received include magnetic eyelashes, toys for pets and children, eyelash serum, iPhone cases, medical gloves and others. items that are cheap to ship in large volumes.

While receiving these products doesn’t appear to cost recipients anything, it has raised questions about how third-party sellers found their personal data.

The director of policy and advocacy for ‘Which?’, Rocío Concha, said that consumers should be able to trust the popularity and reviews of the products they buy so “Amazon needs to do more to Thoroughly investigate cases of blow drying scams and crack down on marketers trying to mislead consumers. “

For its part, Amazon said that the “brushing” is “orchestrated by bad actors who obtain names and addresses from various external sources” affecting all online markets.