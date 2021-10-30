They turn off the light of the Astros

Rookie Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen did not allow a hit until the eighth inning for Atlanta to beat the Houston Astros 2-0 yesterday, regaining the World Series lead 2-1.

Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove the Atlanta races, which was enough and left over on a night when Anderson and four relievers they combined to throw ball of two hits.

Pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz singled with a tame hit 71 mph in the start of the eighth off reliever Tyler Matzek. The ball landed in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario, just 232 feet from home plate.

And paradoxically, that broke the no-hitter game.

Alex Bregman singled between right field and center with the infield displaced off closer Will Smith early in the ninth inning.

A doublet of Riley In the third inning against Venezuelan Astros starter Luis Garcia put the Braves ahead. D’Arnaud shook a firewood 437 feet before a fastball of Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

It was d’Arnaud’s second home run in this World Series and his first home run this season.

Of the previous 60 times the Fall Classic has been tied 1-1, the winner of the third game has won 39, including six of the last nine.

Puerto Rican Rosario managed a ticket that started a third inning in which the Astros had to make 43 pitches.

Freddie Freeman singled and Garcia cut a fastball just above the plate.

Ryley hit a liner between Bregman and the third mat. The ball ran down the left field line for an RBI double.

The fourth game of the series is played tonight at 7:09 p.m. from Truist Park.