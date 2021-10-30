They recommend medical attention for symptoms of cerebral infarction

Mexico City.- World Stroke Day, which is commemorated on October 29 every year, aims to raise awareness about the high incidence rates of the disease, as well as its severity and the potential risks it entails. In addition, it seeks to sensitize the population about the risk factors and signs of the condition, so that more and more people can recognize it in time. Getting immediate medical attention can save a person’s life and increase their chances of a successful recovery.

In accordance with the above, within the framework of World Cerebral Infarction Day, the Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine continues to promote the CAMALEÓN Strategy, a campaign that receives its name in relation to some of the most common symptoms of the disease: Hanging face, Heavy Hand, Stuck Tongue, and ON, which means taking action and going to a medical emergency as soon as symptoms begin.

A stroke can occur when an artery becomes blocked, causing sudden interruption or loss of blood flow to the brain (commonly known as a stroke); or, be the result of a glass breaking, giving rise to a spill. It is estimated that for every hour lost without receiving treatment, the patient ages 3.6 years, emphasizing the need to act quickly to avoid as much brain damage as possible.

“In the case of a cerebral infarction, it is essential to recognize the symptoms and arrive at the hospital on time, since the effectiveness of the treatments increases if they are administered within the first 4.5 hours from the onset of symptoms. During vascular disease In the brain, approximately 1.9 million neurons die every minute, hence the importance of acting immediately “, informed Dr. Ricardo Ascencio Tene, specialist in emergency medicine.

It is estimated that, of all people who suffer a stroke, a third have a successful recovery, another third remain with serious sequelae and the other third die. Each case is different, and what will determine the extent of the later sequelae of the disease is its initial severity, a factor that is closely related to the area of ​​the brain affected, the extent of the injury, the time it took the patient to receive care medical condition and the general state of health of the person.

“Older adults, especially those over 65, are the most likely to suffer a stroke. In addition, their chances of recovering successfully are even lower, due to the fact that they frequently have other diseases that can complicate their state of health, ”said Dr. Dulce María Bonifacio Delgadillo, Subspecialist in Neuroradiology and Endovascular Neurological Therapy. Following this same line, suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, having heart disease, obesity, hypercholesterolemia, or having a history of cerebral infarction in the family, are factors that can increase the risk.

On the other hand, the sequelae of a cerebral infarction can vary, from mild to severe, and can include: paralysis of the half of the body, problems with reasoning, speech, vision problems, motor coordination problems and even incontinence. Furthermore, after a first episode, between 6 and 12% of patients present a second event in the first year and up to 30% are affected by a second episode during the next five years.

In Mexico, until before the pandemic, stroke was the leading cause of disability in older adults and ranked fifth in mortality, with approximately 170,000 cases registered per year. These data are alarming since 80% of strokes are preventable through lifestyle changes such as exercising, eating a balanced diet, not smoking, avoiding a sedentary life and moderate alcohol consumption.

Currently, Mexico has a network of public and private hospitals trained for the care of cerebral infarction. Through 911 you can request information on the instances closest to the patient, with trained personnel and with the resources to care for the disease. They must have physicians with experience in the diagnosis and treatment of the condition, essential means to carry out brain imaging studies (computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging), necessary auxiliary equipment, treatment and the existence of an institutional plan to carry out an evaluation. initial. Another option to find out the hospitals closest to the patient is through the infrtocerebral.lat website, which operates throughout the Mexican Republic using a GPS system and details the address of each of them; as well as the sector to which they belong.

Today more than ever, in the midst of the health crisis, the timely diagnosis of cerebral infarction is vital, since as a result of the pandemic an increase was detected in the number of people with cerebral infarction who do not go to hospitals. it is necessary to emphasize that cerebral infarction does not stay at home.

Press release Mexican Society of Emergency Medicine (SMME).