They name a new ancestor of humans: Homo bodoensis

The modern human has a new ancestor recently named by a team of researchers at the University of Winnipeg: the Homo bodoensis, a direct predecessor of the Homo sapiens.

The Homo bodoensis lived in Africa during the Middle Pleistocene, between 774,000 and 129,000 years ago. But this time represents a problem for students of the subject, since “the human evolution that occurred in that period still cannot be understood correctly.”

One of the factors that contributes to this problem has to do with the terminology with which the fossils were classified, which varies according to the region in which they are found. For scientists, it is key that this terminology is as accurate as possible, but until now there were names that contradicted each other or were not totally accurate.

The Homo bodoensis refers to human remains found in Ethiopia, in the Bodo D’ar region. Previously, fossils from the same period were named after Homo rhodesiensis, which was never fully accepted due to association with Cecil Rhodes, a former British politician who committed war crimes during the spread of colonialism in his home country in Africa.

“In science, the terms need to be clear to facilitate communication,” says one of the study’s co-authors. “And they cannot be considered as an absolute when they contradict what is found in fossils.”

From now on, the Homo bodoensis it will be the name of all human fossils from Africa and part of southern Europe dating from the Middle Pleistocene. The researchers assure that the introduction of a new name is not something minor, but that it is done under certain very strict standards and that the term Homo bodoensis complies without problems.

