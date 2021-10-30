They divert flight to Denver; He attacked the stewardess for demanding a mask!

The plane took off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Wednesday bound for Santa Ana in California, but while flying over Ohio, the subject tipped two strokes to the stewardess who asked him to wear the face mask.

Other passengers intervened to help the purser. They fastened the man to his seat with Scotch tape.

According to US media citing passengers and authorities, the man was possibly drunk.

Mackenzie Rose, one of the passengers, mentioned that she saw the flight attendant with blood coming out of his mask. Her nose was not broken but she was taken to hospital.

They had to make an emergency landing midway in Denver, Colorado. Policemen entered to remove and arrest the aggressor.

Then the flight continued to its destination in California.

In a statement, American Airlines stated: “We are outraged by the reports of what happened on board. American Airlines does not tolerate acts of violence against members of our team. We are working with law enforcement to support our team member and pursue the prosecution”.

The attacking man is banned to fly again with the airline.

Assault on a crew member during a flight is a felony in the United States, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The pandemic triggered the cases of attacks during flights, especially with cases of people who do not want to wear the mask despite being mandatory. The authorities in the United States have 727 reports of aggression so far in 2021, practically five times more than in all of 2019.