They discover why white sharks attack humans

A team of scientists from Macquarie University (Sydney, Australia) maintains that white sharks attack humans because they are unable to distinguish them from seals or sea lions, according to a study published this week in the journal The Royal Society.

To reach this conclusion, the scientists processed footage captured in aquariums to compare how the retina of the young white sharks he perceives the movement and shapes of seals and sea lions and of humans swimming or paddling on surfboards.

“Surfers are the group most at risk from suffering fatal shark bites, especially from young white sharks, “says lead author Laura Ryan, quoted in a university statement.

“We have found that surfers, swimmers and pinnipeds (seals and sea lions) found on the surface of the ocean they look the same for a white shark looking at them from below, because these sharks can’t see the little details or the colors, “he continued.

In addition, experts concluded that those who are most at risk are individuals who use smaller surfboardsas it is more difficult for white sharks to distinguish them from their usual prey.

Precisely, young specimens they represent the greatest danger, since they have the worst vision. As they grow, white sharks “have to develop a search image” for their prey, “a learning process that could be error prone“says Nathan Hart, one of the authors of the research.