They capture an Amazon truck ‘delivering’ a woman; case provokes theories and company responds

The Amazon company was involved in controversy, after a clip on TikTok went viral in which a woman is seen getting out of a delivery van. This, after the video was shared under the tags: "Amazon delivers woman"; "Amazon changes"; "Strange delivery from Amazon." However, there were already consequences. What happened? Here we tell you which ones.











We tell you what we know about the strange case of Amazon and the delivery man who took a woman out of his truck. (Special)





It was through the application of short videos, TikTok, where the strange case of Amazon became visible, because from one of its delivery vans a woman was seen getting out through the back door.

“Amazon has taken over different markets, is it that now it wants to enter the business of taxis that are requested by application?”, Read one of the theories about this strange case.

And the fact is that although the clip only lasts a few seconds, in this one it is possible to see how a woman who was wearing a black dress and is barefoot, gets out of the truck from the back, while the delivery man opens the door for her.

The video shared by TikTok user Patrickhook01 did not give much explanation for the event. Just put the following description:

"Amazon is different #fyp #viral #florida #amazon #KFCSecretMenuHacks."











Because of this, various conspiracy theories began to emerge. Some pointed out that perhaps the delivery man was out of his working hours, others say that now ‘Amazon delivers people’.

In the midst of the controversy of this case that immediately went viral with more than 10 million reproductions, the company has already positioned itself in this regard.

According to TMZ, the Amazon delivery man no longer works with them.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery service partners and their drivers. Allowing unauthorized passengers to enter delivery vehicles is a violation of Amazon policy and the driver is no longer delivering packages to Amazon customers. ”.

