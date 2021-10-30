These are the only 3 weight loss diets that are really good for your health

Vegan, paleo, carnivorous, ‘clean‘, whole30, approved by Gwyneth Paltrow… There are few diets we face today that promise extraordinary results, What are they capable of making us lose a ton of kilos of weight in a matter of days, which enhance our immune system, what is it supposed to be ‘how should we eat‘, since our body have not had time to adjust to the agriculture-based diet in the last 10,000 years, and that, therefore, what we eat is very bad, despite the fact that life expectancy 10,000 years ago I was around 25 years old (Yes, the paleolithic diet is a real nonsense, and its defenders try to use banal and flawed justifications, hiding themselves in vague, illogical and erroneous statistics).

But, contrary to what these ‘food messiah‘can promise, yes that there are three popular, healthy diets, suitable for everyone (especially two of them, since the third, although acceptable for everyone, is designed for only 2% of the population).

The DASH

Arose in 1993. It was the American response to the biggest health problem the country faced in that decade (and continues to face): cardiovascular disease. Thanks to a study by the United States National Institutes of Health, conducted with 9,000 people, in which participants consumed diets with different levels of salt, this seasoning was found to have serious relevance to cardiovascular health. As explained by the doctor in pharmacy and nutritionist Amil López Viéitez: “It is true that in the United States it is better known, but it is already beginning to be prescribed by many cardiologists and primary care physicians in Europe.”

The key foods in this diet consist of:

Avoid salt at all costs , which directly excludes the fast food And food frozen , packed or canned where the statement ‘ low in sodium ‘.

, which directly excludes the And food , or where the statement ‘ ‘. Fruits and vegetables . Between four and five servings of each a day are recommended, since they have a practically zero sodium content .

. Between four and five servings of each a day are recommended, since they have a . Dairy products (as long as these are low in fat). The clearest examples are milk and yogurt, if they are skimmed (or semi ) better than better.

(as long as these are low in fat). The clearest examples are milk and yogurt, if they are (or ) better than better. Whole grains . Several studies have shown that fiber has a great impact (beneficial, of course) for our cardiovascular health besides for many other biological processes of our organism as a correct gastrointestinal transit.

. Several studies have shown that fiber has a great impact (beneficial, of course) for our besides for many of our organism as a correct gastrointestinal transit. Fish , lean meats and birds . Both last options refer to the low amount of lipids that these products contain, because it is in the fatty areas of the meat where the negative molecules for our circulatory system, such as LDL (the bad) cholesterol, hide to a greater extent. At fish case , both white (low fat) and blue (very fatty) are beneficial since the lipids they contain are the ‘good’.

, and . Both that these products contain, because it is in the fatty areas of the meat where the negative molecules for our circulatory system, such as LDL (the bad) cholesterol, hide to a greater extent. At , both white (low fat) and (very fatty) are beneficial since the lipids they contain are the ‘good’. Vegetables , seeds and walnuts . For exactly the same reason as fish. Legumes are rich in antioxidant molecules that preserve cell health and reduce inflammation in our body. On the other hand, nuts have a good intake of beneficial fatty acids and an adequate energy contribution.

, and . For exactly the same reason as fish. Legumes are rich in antioxidant molecules that preserve cell health and reduce inflammation in our body. On the other hand, nuts have a good intake of beneficial fatty acids and an adequate energy contribution. On the other hand, this diet supports the reduction of the consumption of certain products such as red meat, sweets or sugary soft drinks.

The mediterranean

That the Spanish are the human beings who live the longest (behind the Japanese) it’s not by chance. Our food is one of the best on earth. Let it all be said: we have this tradition of eating properly because our fertile and sun-drenched land and our seas are the ideal place to grow or breed everything that we put into our mouths.

Our strengths? The fish, everything that comes out of the garden, the wheat and, above all, the wonderful olive oil. It is true that the Mediterranean diet can vary depending on the areas of the peninsula and customs. For example, it would not occur to anyone to deny a Valencian that his diet is very healthy and 100% Mediterranean despite the fact that the most traditionally consumed cereal is rice.

These are the real ones strengths of our diet:

The main foods of the Mediterranean diet , the bread , the vegetables , the fish and the nuts , were associated with a decrease in the number of aerobic bacteria , potentially pathogenic. These foods are also associated with lower levels of inflammation markers.

, the , the , the and the , were associated with a , potentially pathogenic. These foods are also associated with lower levels of inflammation markers. A increased meat consumption , fast food and sugars refined is linked to a substantial reduction in bacterial functions and an increase in the aforementioned inflammation markers. These types of foods are absent in this diet.

, and refined is linked to a and an increase in the aforementioned inflammation markers. These types of foods are absent in this diet. The Red wine , the vegetables , the fruits and the fish relate to increased health and abundance of beneficial bacteria in our microbiota.

, the , the and the relate to in our microbiota. The vegetable proteins help the synthesis of vitamins and amino acids essential at the same time that they collaborate in the breakdown of alcohols and the excretion of ammonia.

help the essential at the same time that they collaborate in the breakdown of alcohols and the excretion of ammonia. The ingested fats are, for the most part, extraordinarily beneficial for us, improving our cardiovascular health and reducing our risk of heart disease.

The gluten-free diet

It is a necessary mention. It is true that it is an ‘added’ since any of the aforementioned diets can be adapted and converted, also, in diets lacking this vegetable protein, but in itself it is a type of healthy diet and that for certain people (the celiac, the gluten intolerant -no celiac- and the allergic to this protein) is vital. We have to bear in mind that these people, at least in Spain, they only represent 2% of the population, although as pointed out by the market analysis company Nielsen, 13% of Spanish citizens avoid it.

Not proven (nor is there any indication) that to exclude gluten from our diet, if we do not have any type of intolerance to this molecule, report us any kind of benefit.