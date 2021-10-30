These are the Huawei that will be updated to EMUI 12 and Android 11 in 2022: official list

Recently, Huawei presented the new version of its proprietary layer, EMUI, which reached version number 12. Despite being prohibited from accessing the parts of Android that are owned by Google, the Google Play Services, the operating system remains open source and the eastern firm has used its penultimate version (latest at the time of the announcement) to continue updating its ecosystem.

Now, the brand has announced the list of mobile phones in your catalog that will receive the update to EMUI 12. As long as Huawei does not indicate otherwise, all of them will continue in the Android ecosystem waiting for a future change to Harmony OS 2.0 of which for now we do not have reliable news at an international level. So, we give you the list of terminals that will be updated.

Android 11 and EMUI 11 in Q1 2022

As we have commented, EMUI 12 has been developed to run on Android 11, although perhaps we can find an exception in the lower power terminals. Perhaps some of the latter hold the heart of Android 10, as the brand has not specifically indicated which version of Android will be the one that will run in its ad.

So, the phones on the list will be updated from the first quarter of the year 2022, as indicated by the brand, and not only the layer will be updated (something that was feared at first due to the limitations of access to Android) but also the operating system. The announced models are as follows:

As the brand itself indicates, the phones will begin to receive updates to Android 11 and EMUI 12 at some point in the first quarter of 2022, although it has not been specified what the order will be or until when these version jumps will be released. So if you are users of any of the models, know that Huawei has indicated that you will have a big update in the coming months. Patience.

