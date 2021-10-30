These are Netflix’s 4 favorites to compete at the Oscars: when do they premiere

After an unusual year for Hollywood, awards season is finally heading back to normal and it is expected that in March a new edition of the Academy Awards is held.

The race for the Oscar It hasn’t started yet, but experts, academics, critics, and fanatics are already on the lookout for premieres that are coming and there are several titles that are positioned as favorites to receive nominations.

In addition, many are encouraged to bet on the names of actors and actresses who are candidates to keep a statuette. Joaqun Phoenix (with the film Cmon CMon), Benedict Cumberbatch (who did very well at the Venice festival with The Power of the Dog), Kristen Stewart (who got under the skin of the Princess Diana) And till Will Smith (who played the father of Serena and Venus Williams) are some of the favorites.

Among your favorite movies, there are several Netflix productions which is already positioned as one more competitor within the prestigious awards.

According to the specialized site Fotograma, voting will begin on January 27 and end on February 1. Official nominations will be announced on February 8 and the ceremony will be held. Sunday March 27.

1) Don’t look up

The film written and directed by Adam McKay is one of the platform’s strong bets and tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn humanity of a comet that is coming and that will destroy the planet Earth.

The cast is top notch: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett, Timothe Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance and even Ariana Grande among other stars. It will premiere on December 10 in theaters and December 24 on Netflix.

2) The Power of the Dog

Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and wonder in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and son, Phil torments them until he is exposed to the possibility of love.

This adaptation of Thomas Savage’s “western”, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons opens in Venice, Telluride, Toronto and New York and it is another of Netflix’s highlights for this season.

It opens in theaters on November 19 and on Netflix on December 1.