There is no money for the 120 rural hospitals

According to the federal budget for 2022, there are no elements to wait for the construction of the 120 rural hospitals promised by President López-Obrador.

The announcement last June was that to the 80 rural hospitals that today have already joined the IMSS Bienestar network, another 120 would be added to add 200 and be able to attend second and third level health in rural areas.

Well, in terms of the federal budget for 2022, that announcement is not yet supported. According to an analysis by the Center for Economic and Budgetary Research (CIEP), the Executive’s budget proposal did increase the per capita expenditure of IMSS Bienestar by 66%, and this is significant and implies an effort to reduce the gap for the population with fewer resources, but the reality is that in the PPEF there is no specified amount to invest in infrastructure such as the construction of the promised hospitals.

This means that the presidential announcement generated expectations but it will not materialize; Perhaps it was too early a promise, because for now for 2022 it is not seen where it will come from to make it come true.

What is clear, the current administration believes a lot in IMSS Bienestar and in the strength of its services, which will now be managed entirely by the Institution run by Zoé Robledo, but it seems that it is financed by Insabi under a new model that is rather It glimpses experimental, as deputy Éctor Ramírez Barba described it well in his last article in the pages of El Economista.

One doubt is around the hundreds of hospitals and thousands of health centers run by the state health secretariats. Of those, it is not being thought that they will go to IMSS Bienestar or IMSS; but as it is clearly reported, it is left to interpretation and it seems that the Insabi would take them. There are entities that are already working on delivering all their services to Insabi. For example, with the recent presidential visit to Guerrero, it was evidenced that the transfer of its hospital network to the Federation will accelerate, as has already been happening with that of Oaxaca and Chiapas and in general those of the southeast that have agreed. It is not an easy process or an overnight decision given the difficulties with which the vast majority of public hospitals in the country operate, many due to irregularities in their ownership model, because they will have to give up their rights and, on the other hand, labor negotiations. Here several governors will be negotiating hard because it will be the solution to huge debts that drag their local health systems, and if these debts will be absorbed by the central government, it will surely not be free.

It is said that among others that have already begun to be operated by Insabi are the large hospitals in San Luis Potosí (the Central and Soledad), and also some in Mexico City, including the Hospital del Ajusco Medio, the 3 new and another to be built.

Alcocer ignores rare disease patients

Yesterday the secretary Jorge Alcocer appeared again accompanied by the head of Insabi, Juan Ferrer, without either of them having a clear idea. Alcocer had to respond to the criticism of the deputies that rained especially on Undersecretary Hugo López-Gatell.

But this time Alcocer did not come out in defense of the undersecretary, as he said that unlike López-Gatell who as a spokesman for the pandemic is in the promotion, he as secretary is in action. Here the question is if Dr. Alcocer is in action, then why did he allow himself to be pressured by his undersecretary regarding the census of rare diseases that the General Health Council (Consage) had been working with all the attributions for months?

As head of the health sector being president of the Council, Dr. Alcocer should be consistent and make good on his word. In August, he endorsed the authorization of said ER census, there is all the evidence, and then he issued an official letter dismissing himself and giving the order to stop the project.

It is not known how many patients in Mexico live with some rare disease, and for that precisely it is necessary to collect data towards a registry, and although they are few, they have the same rights as any patient with a common disease such as any chronic degenerative or chronic disease. the same Covid19 infection. By wanting to eliminate the effort of the RD census, they are discriminating against those patients, who in many cases are children whose life expectancy is short and without medical attention even shorter.

Digitized Cofepris says “goodbye to extensions”

There is ample enthusiasm among Alejandro Svarch’s team at Cofepris for the launch of its Digipris platform with which it will digitize all its procedures and services. It promises to carry out secure procedures in 5 minutes, which for its regulated entities – a huge range of companies related to products for human consumption, particularly that of medicines and medical supplies – is great news.

With this, Cofepris is generating expectations, although the industry does not have too many illusions after the years of delays that have resulted in a delay of more than 10,000 blocked procedures, something highly costly for the productive sector.

The first of 5 stages just started. What is relevant here is that each Cofepris procedure will have traceability, that is, each of the links in the process will be transparent and can be verified in the event of any doubt or request for information. If Cofepris truly succeeds, it will mean a control of processes so that it can then fight against corruption and discretion in that regulatory body that is so important for the country’s health and economy.

For now, it must be said that the challenge for Cofepris in overcoming the thousands of procedures carried over from the last 3 years is not minor, because although the new administration with Svarch has advanced with respect to the enormous lag left by José Novelo with his enormous equal prejudice and ignorance, today pending procedures are still challenging.

As a reference, the AMIIF Cofepris Tracker page reports 507 pending modifications to the health registration conditions, 172 health registration extensions, 353 procedures for clinical research protocols and 18 certificates of good practices, as well as 11 pending procedures from the committee of new molecules .

