There are 3 billion people without access to a healthy diet: UN

EFE.- The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), other United Nations (UN) organizations and international leaders stressed today the importance of a healthy diet, to which 3 billion people in the world do not have access, during the celebration of World Food Day.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, joined the FAO “call to action to achieve food security”, while Pope Francis demanded “to overcome market logic, avidly focused on mere economic benefit and reduction from food to one more merchandise ”in an event in which astronaut Thomas Pesquet also participated from the International Space Station.

The fight against food waste was one of the key points of the ceremony organized by FAO to honor in this edition the “food heroes” who went ahead during the most critical moments of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Globally, about 4 billion tons of food are produced each year, enough to feed the whole world. But 630 million are lost due to poor storage and a third of food is wasted, which represents a cost of 3 billion dollars, “said the executive director of the UN World Food Program (WFP), David Beasley.

And he recalled that 811 million people in the world suffer from chronic hunger and 42 million people in 43 countries are “literally on the brink of famine.”

To combat “this hunger pandemic”, Beasley reiterated WFP’s request for “an additional $ 6.6 billion to help these people”.

“It is unacceptable that 10% of the planet’s population still goes to bed hungry,” criticized the president of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Gilbert Houngbo, who highlighted the role of small producers as guarantors of the food supply in the toughest moments of the pandemic.

The Director General of FAO, Qu Dongyu, highlighted the fundamental role of young people in the change towards sustainable agri-food systems and guaranteeing food for everyone to meet the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Zero Hunger of the 2030 Agenda.

“There are 1.8 billion people between the ages of 10 and 24 in the world and young people make up 90% of the population in developing countries. This is unlimited potential! “, He stressed, although he called for the commitment of” everyone “to” harmonize our relationship with nature. “

He also advocated for “better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life without leaving anyone behind.”

Leaders repeatedly alluded to the UN Food Systems Summit, held on September 21 in New York, as an “opportunity” to come together and agree to “transform food systems,” in Houngbo’s words.

The President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in a statement read at the event, gave as an example the Matera declaration, approved at the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting under the Italian presidency, as a useful tool towards the “coalition for the food”.

