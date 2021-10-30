The women’s soccer team that has as investors Becky G, Eva Longoria and many more f …

While some artists invest in companies or other businesses, there are other celebrities who prefer to bet on other sources of income. This is the case with Becky G, Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and other famous personalities, who have come together to give life to a new women’s soccer team, which will be based in Los Angeles, California.

The “Ángel City” women’s soccer team has been established as a new project to promote love of sport, add fans and consolidate a women’s team. In this way, they join the campaign that aims to place women’s football at the same level as men’s. At least in the United States.

Actress Natalie Portman along with other leading women in her field such as Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, Mía Hamm, Kara Nortman among others, found the Angel City soccer team. This team will be based in the city of Los Angeles.

A project that not only has beautiful faces as investors, but also many thinking minds, such as Kara Nortman (venture capitalist) or Julie Uhrman (businesswoman), among others. For this reason, the NWSL did not take long to announce that the league will have a new soccer team, confirming the rumors about this great project, which will help a lot to promote women’s sport.

The project is going from strength to strength. They have already begun to fill their ranks with great players, forming a very competitive team that hopes to make their debut in style. Although to see their first game we will have to wait a while, because its premiere will be at the beginning of the following season. The expectations for this team, which is just beginning, are very high, due to the group of personalities that have joined this initiative, and have made great contributions so that the team has all the necessary resources to function perfectly.

What is certain is that there will be no shortage of fans who come to the games to cheer. Because it will be interesting to see how an entity works in which Becky G or Eva Longoria, who have a wide legion of fans, have trusted and invested their money.

Actually, this initiative has surprised many, since it turns out to be a very positive project in these times, in which sport is going through a delicate moment, after the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

NWSL is coming to the City of Angels. Expansion group hails from Hollywood, technology, venture, media and sports sector, including fourteen former USWNT players.

So, while the Angel City team starts to warm up the engines to prepare for the big debut, we will have to pay attention to the novelties that may be there. Will any more famous people join to be an investor?