The woman who changed medicine with her cells is awarded posthumously – El Financiero

The World Health Organization (WHO) today posthumously awarded its main decoration to the African-American Henrietta Lacks, who died of cervical cancer 70 years ago and whose cells were key to the investigation of dozens of diseases, including COVID-19.

The WHO Director-General Award was presented today by the current holder of that position, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to Lawrence Lacks, Henrietta’s now 87-year-old son, at a ceremony that also included the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of this involuntary benefactress. of humanity.

Henrietta Lacks was living with her husband and five children near Baltimore when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer at the famous local Johns Hopkins Medical Center, a disease that killed her on October 4, 1951, when she was only 31 years old.

Without her knowledge or consent, the doctors kept samples of the woman’s biopsies and with them created the first “immortal” line of cells for experimentation, called HeLa after the initial syllables of the patient.

These HeLa cells have been massively reproduced artificially in the last seven decades and it is estimated that some 50 million metric tons of this biological material have been used in 75 thousand scientific studies around the world.

With them, enormous advances have been made, such as vaccines against polio and papillomavirus, as well as treatments against various cancers, HIV, hemophilia or Parkinson’s.

WHO today regretted that all this was done without the Lacks family being aware of Henrietta’s contribution to science, as this story and even the patient’s African-American status were long hidden.

“Henrietta would have been happy to know that her suffering saved others, but the end does not justify the means, they should have asked her permission. With the award to Lacks, the WHO recognizes the importance of admitting past scientific injustices, and the need to advance racial equality in health and science ”, highlighted Tedros at the ceremony.

The Geneva-based organization also stressed that women of color suffer from cervical cancer in a higher proportion and 19 of the 20 countries with the highest rates of this disease are in Africa.

In 2020, coinciding with the centenary of the birth of Henrietta Lacks, the WHO launched a campaign with the aim of eliminating cervical cancer, the first that the UN agency has set out to eradicate globally.