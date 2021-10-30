the ‘wellness’ ring they already have by Jennifer Aniston

It looks like science fiction, but it’s not. If the smartphones have managed to count our steps and make our lives easier with wristwatches that connect to them, the business of wellness deluxe has gone one step further by creating a wellness ring which is already a hit in the Hollywood Hills.

Jennifer Aniston, Kim kardashian and Gwyneth paltrow they are just some of the famous ones that are already tracking your sleeping habits, its heart rate and up to your level of blood oxygen. How? Through the Oura Ring, a ring-shaped device whose mission is to help you live your best life on a physical level. Why a ring?

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“Measuring the heart rate is not easy. That is why doctors and researchers try to get as close to the arteries as possible to check it accurately. While other devices measure the constants from the top of the wrist (further away from the arteries ), Oura measures the signals from the fingers (just next to the arteries), where you can get the most accurate reading“They say from the company that has created this ring and that it counts among its investors with Will Smith.

DR

The method that Oura uses is apparently simple. Your measurements are displayed on a app on your mobile and you will be able to reach milestones that will tell you how your health is. For example, Kim Kardashian shared on her social media that she was 93% out of 100% in terms of night rest. That is, you can set goals and share your progress with other people who also use this system. You sign up?

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io