The US authorizes Pfizer’s anticovid vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old

AFP and AP

Washington / 10.29.2021 14:42:32





The United States authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, paving the way for a new phase of the immunization campaign that concerns 28 million people.

This emergency clearance from the Federal Drug Agency (FDA) came after careful review of the results of clinical trials conducted by Pfizer on several thousand children.

The FDA has authorized child-size doses – just a third of the amount given to teens and adults – for emergency use, so that up to 28 million more American children could be vaccinated starting next week.

One more regulatory hurdle remains: advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday make more detailed recommendations on which youth should be vaccinated, and the agency director is expected to make a final decision shortly thereafter.

Some countries have started using other COVID-19 vaccines in children under 12, such as China, which has just started vaccinating three-year-olds. But many who use the vaccine made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech are awaiting the US decision, and European regulators have only just begun to consider child-sized doses from companies.

With FDA action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine –with orange caps to avoid confusion with purple capped doses for everyone else — to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, and other vaccination sites. The children would receive two doses three weeks apart.

Although minors are at less risk of serious illness or dying from COVID-19 than older people, children between the ages of five and 11 have been severely affected, with more than 8,300 hospitalizations in the United States, a third of which have required intensive care, and nearly 100 deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the FDA.

LP