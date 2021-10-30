The secret that Jennifer Aniston adds to her coffee every week to maintain a physique 10 at …

The protagonist of the popular American series ‘Friends’, Jennifer Aniston, He has confessed on several occasions that his beauty secret is based on a healthy diet and an excellent exercise routine, to show off his great body at 52 years old. The actress has also pointed out that she takes great care of her skin and hair, a characteristic feature of the famous Rachel.

Until a few months ago, we thought we knew all the beauty tricks of Brad Pitt’s ex, but the truth is that there is something that we do not know, and it is one of her main secrets of the actress. But, what is it about? The Hollywood star has confessed that she adds a collagen supplement to her coffee and fruit and vegetable smoothies, which provides a host of benefits for the health of her skin and the shine and strength of her hair.

Jennifer has indicated that she regularly consumes the collagen powder supplement, which she has made in collaboration with the Vital Proteins brand. Aniston used this brand’s website to give a brief explanation on the use of collagen. “I have had a true passion for health and wellness for years… I want to show you simple ways to incorporate collagen into your daily life. For me, it’s about adding it to my coffee every morning after training, ”he confessed on the web portal.

The use of collagen is quite well known in the world of skin care, as it is usually found as a main ingredient in face and body creams, serums and lotions. Collagen helps increase the elasticity and firmness of the skin, while strengthening and shining hair and nails. It is usually added to beauty treatments, because the natural production of collagen begins to decrease after the age of 25, and it is for this reason that a little extra help is required to keep the skin fresh and healthy over the years.

Some external factors can accelerate the degradation of the natural production of this beneficial protein. An unhealthy diet, the consumption of nicotine and constant exposure to solar radiation, causes the elastin and collagen fibers to harden, causing the youthful and fresh appearance of healthy skin to be lost.

One of the methods of action of collagen is the power to firm the skin from the inside, as it is an excellent supplement to retain water and keep the skin hydrated and smooth for much longer.

Aniston is not the only celebrity who relies on collagen as her best ally over the years. Celebrities such as Kate Hudson, Sofía Vergara, Halle Berry and the Kardashian’s older sister, Kourtney, have indicated that they consume it daily as a supplement to their diet and personal care.