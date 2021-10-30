The Rock nominated for several People’s Choice Awards

Hollywood’s highest paid star and most electrifying wrestler of all time, The Rock, is one of the most nominated people in the People’s Choice Awards with five nominations, two of them for the series The Young Rock.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson needs no introduction when it comes to the world of professional wrestling, since he is considered one of the greats of all time. He is also a dominant force in Hollywood and brings enormous star power to any movie he stars in. The Rock is also a businessman and loves to keep himself in the best physical shape possible.

The Rock is now involved with DC, as he will play the role of Black Adam in the upcoming DCEU movie of the same name. This year, The Rock kept busy with multiple projects like Jungle Cruise and Young Rock.

NBC and E! recently revealed nominees for the 2021 People’s Choice Awards for 40 different categories. Among the names mentioned, it appears that Dwayne Johnson was nominated in quite a few categories.

The Rock has been nominated in several categories, including Male Movie Star of the Year 2021 for his film Jungle Cruise. Besides that, he is also nominated for the category of Comedy Movie Star of the Year. Dwayne Johnson is nominated for Male TV Star of the Year and TV Comedy Star of the Year for Young Rock.

Besides everything, The Rock is nominated for Social Star of the Year due to its strong presence on Instagram. All awards will be decided by votes received from people online or via Twitter.

