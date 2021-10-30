The reason why Rafa Márquez left Barcelona

Rafa Marquez recalled his career in Spain, his time at Barcelona and his farewell to the team (Photo: Twitter @ RafaMarquezMX)

Rafael Marquez lived 7 years in the Barcelona. With the Blaugrana club he raised league, cup and even titles Champions League. He started with the team, formed a defensive wall next to Carles Puyol and went out playing with Xavi or Busquets. Nevertheless, Pep Guardiola, his coach at the time, told him in the 2010 season that I no longer had him.

The Mexican defender dressed as a culé in the 2003 and went through a restructuring process with the team. His contribution to defense, added to his vision of the game and his good ball hitting, made him an immovable player on the court. In fact when Guardiola took the reins of Barcelona in 2008 he also considered it as a headline.

Everything changed in the 2009 Champions semi-final, when the team faced Chelsea. In said match, the Kaiser he was injured and missed the rest of the season. “I was a starter, but when I came back from the injury, Pep stopped taking me into account, he would take me to the games and send me to the rostrum ”, Márquez recalled in an interview with The beach bar.

Despite the situation, Márquez tried to fight for a place in the team, but his effort was not enough and he continued to watch the games from the bench or directly from the stands. The defender was desperate at the situation and went to Guardiola to understand the situation.

“I spoke with Guardiola and he told me that he trusted others, that if I wanted to leave, I would leave, I had the doors open and I left.” Rafael Márquez clarified.

In this way, the captain of the Mexican National Team left Barcelona at the end of the first decade of the 2000s. The Kaiser understood the position of his coach and sought to continue his career in the MLS. He emigrated to American football and defended the shield of the New York Red Bull by two years.

Márquez’s career was full of successes while in Europe, yet nothing has been the same since he left the team. The second stage in which he won titles was on his return to Mexico, when he arrived in Lion in the season of 2013 and won the emeralds as national soccer champion. His next teams were the Hellas verona from Italy and the Atlas from Guadalajara, where he retired.

Perhaps the last conversation between Márquez and Guardiola was not the best, however, the Mexican never questioned the decisions of the Spanish strategist. On the contrary, when questioned about his technicians, he did not hesitate to recognize Guardiola as the best of all.

The Mexican made a special mention Ricardo La Volpe, a man who marked his career and who encouraged him to play his best football, but at the same time stressed that there is no one like the Spanish strategist who currently manages Manchester City.

“Guardiola is the best of all because obviously he has a lot of idea about football, but above all because he works on it. Every time he is in a field, he gives his best so that things turn out the way you want, he is a perfectionist and that makes him different from the others, ”said Márquez.

Finally, the former national team gave his opinion on the issue of Messi and its renewal with the club. First, he was in charge of praising the career of the Argentine star, along with everything he achieved for the institution and what it meant for football, but he also made his position clear, since he believes that no player can be more than a club, not even in the case of Messi.

