The real reason why Lorena Herrera doesn’t like to say her age

Lorena herrera She remembered the time when she almost completely undressed in a movie, and although she had accepted the proposal because she was highly motivated by her publicist, it was enough a few hours later for her to regret it.

“They wanted me for a nude and they told me [mi manager]: ‘Yes, little girl they are going to pay you much more !, and I don’t know how much’; I was very young and signed the contract. When I got to my house and I thought ‘what did I do? A nude! No, how!’ “He said to MezcalTV.

“I cried all night, I went, I talked to my mother and she said ‘no, baby, not that!’, I felt very bad about what I had done, but I kind of felt very responsible because I had already signed a contract and I My mom said ‘no, no way! If you don’t want to do it, you won’t do it’.

“And then I spoke to [mi manager] and I told him that I was not going to do that nude at all, and we broke the contract and not anymore. “

The films of Lorena Herrera

The Mexican is proud of the films in which she participated in the beginning, but clarified that she did mainly “sexy comedies” and not “Ficheras”.

“The comedies where we went out with pickups, underwear, and the comedians were there and we were very sexy and very cute, they were no longer ‘Las Ficheras’.

“If it is what one did, well one did it and you can no longer cover the sun with a finger; no way, what’s done is done. And I, the truth, all those movies I made, the” sexi-comedies “and I love drug trafficking movies and all that, they have a very particular style, very Mexican. I watch them and they amuse me, I laugh a lot, I’m proud to have made them. “

He prefers not to talk about his age …

Lorena does not care about age, although she prefers not to talk about it.

“I may be 80 years old, but if physically I look 45 and have the attitude of 45, I am 45.”

“I never say my age because I don’t like to talk about my age. I don’t care, because they have increased it, so that’s why I say I don’t care. If they think I’m 70 (years old), I’m 70, if you think that I am 50 or 40, whatever you want, of those who see me like this, I’m fine.

“Age doesn’t matter, it’s how I look and how I feel too.”