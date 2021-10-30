The promise of AI for medicine

It is already a powerful tool for many medical functions, but it is expensive and could be counterproductive in some places.

Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, said two years ago that artificial intelligence would perhaps be the most transformational technology of our time, and that “health is, perhaps, its most urgent application.”

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated the use of AI. AI-enriched vililance systems helped authorities disrupt the spread of Covid.19 while modeling machine learning they helped researchers develop vaccines.

The promise of AI in health has already attracted investments worth US $ 2.5 billion in 100 operations in the first three months of 2021, according to data supplied by fierce Healthcare with its latest research.

But the famed health publication The Lancet warns of too much noise, perhaps exaggerated.

Doctors say the road to personalized medicine – aided by AI – is still a long one and that technology cannot fill the gaps left by a shortage of doctors and nurses.

Ajay Aggarwal, author of Future of AI and Digital Healthcare, believes that governments still need to understand what the value of AI is for medical systems: without rigorous evaluation, implementing such an expensive technology offers little value and could backfire. It might not work; may not improve the effectiveness of care; it could be impossible to pay or impossible to scale, and could ultimately waste scarce resources that could be used to otherwise improve patient outcomes.

There is a clear example in Ghana, Tanzania and Botswana with the use of cloud software for radiotherapy. The technology was used efficiently in the United States, but in those countries it encountered the first obstacle: low Internet speeds and incompatibility with existing systems that were rendered useless.