The Panamanian Jonathan Hall threw steps with Katy Perry

Do you remember the brunette Jonathan Hall, that one that appeared in Panamanian Big Brother? Jonathan He works in a diamond hotel in Mexico as Entertainment Host Manager, that is, entertainment manager and entertainment coordinator in the hotel’s ‘OUTLETS’. Look at you!

What few know is that in that hotel called ‘Las Ventanas al Paraíso’ many celebrities from the world of music have passed and, of course, from Hollywood. And Jonathan has had the opportunity to meet or see them up close!

On Wednesday night we saw a video of him dancing with the singer Katy Perry. “Katy Perry, from what I appreciated, he has excellent skills in dance ‘BALL ROOM’, who is ballroom dancing, loves CHA CHA CHA and her husband, Orlando, just as much. He was the one who danced with my ‘dance partner’ Elizabeth Taylor, “explained the Panamanian.

He does not consider that he gave the dance chair to Perry, Rather, he believes that they taught each other. Look at you!

Look: ‘Always with God ahead’! Gringo Man arrived in Panama, kissed the floor and left a message to the new talents

Consider that Katy Perry It is the love of a human being, he thinks he sweats humility: “Since he arrived he was very cordial with my entire work team. He had arrived a day before, but he was invited for the next day due to the high occupancy of the establishment, as I don’t know. It may have surpluses and they also wanted some privacy, “he said. Look at you!

Famed actor John Travolta also came to the scene with his children. “All very kind,” said the Panamanian.

Panamanian Jonathan Hall, former Big Brother, danced in Mexico with Katy Perry and told us about his experience. But she wasn’t the only famous person there.

“It is a” Luxury “Diamond category hotel recognized among the best brands such as * ROSEWOOD HOTELS *. My Outlets, where the video appeared, is called La Botica Speak Easy @laboticaspeakeasy. I live in Baja California sur Cabo San Lucas, Mexico for 2 years exactly “.