The Owl remembers the dark side of Luis Miguel, ‘El Sol de México’, thanks to the series on Netflix | OPINION

The great Luis Miguel deserved another season of the production ‘Luis Miguel: The series’ that goes via the Netflix platform. He is one of the Latin artists with the largest copies sold and the most Grammy awards, and the youngest to receive them. The first Mexican musician to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. With his albums he has achieved a total of 33 gold, 3 diamond and 305 platinum records.

The millions of fans of ‘El Sol de México’ rubbed their hands because on October 28 the third and last part of the series was released, with the story and script authorized by the singer himself.

Let us remember that in his first season we saw how Luisito Rey, a Galician singer who only achieved one well-known song in his career, ‘In front of a glass of wine’, begins to see his son as a gold mine when he realizes that the parishioners of the cabaret where he sang they applauded the child more than the father. His interpretation of ‘La malagueña’ stands out from this time.

Rey and his Italian wife Marcela Basteri had settled in Puerto Rico, where the star was born, but when they realized that salsa was favored on the island, they decided to move to Mexico. Luisito Rey moves heaven and earth to ensure that his son, who had a marvelous voice, had an audition to record a record or appear on television. He took him out of school and made him stay up late when he was just a child, something that motivated strong arguments with his wife. But providence came from heaven, when he was invited to sing at the wedding of the daughter of the president of Mexico, López Portillo. There he not only dazzled the audience where there were three top executives of the EMI label, who hired him to record their first album. Simultaneously they invited him to a tuned TV program.

The father was euphoric and invoiced the prodigy offspring’s earnings at the cabarets. The mother was furious and Luisito and the manager decide to keep her away from their son. Luis Miguel discovers that his father keeps his earnings, tells him that he is bankrupt, but has juicy accounts abroad.

Mariana Yazbek appears, an artist who will be his first great love. She is featured in the video for her hit album ‘When the sun heats up’. Luismi takes his father away from his business and he creates a record label. To ingratiate himself with his son, the father announces that he will undertake a trip to Spain with his mother, but he returns alone, arguing that Marcela preferred to travel to Italy with her family. This is your darkest time. He tries to find his mother to no avail, while his father bankrupts the company and implores her to work with him again.

In Buenos Aires, in a full Luna Park, he proposes to the public that if anyone knows of his mother, they should contact him. He is desperate. His sinister father dies at the end of the season. In the second part, more than in the musiscal, the chapters have to do with the obsessive desire to find his mother in Madrid.

Hire a private investigator. They inform him that Marcela was seen entering a bank, but it is not Marcela but a neighbor of hers, who when cornered says that the singer’s uncle gave her Marcela’s card. The star ambushes him and the bad uncle only manages to say ‘it was an accident’, deducing that his father would have ended his mother’s life. The corpse would be buried in the house and to unearth it they must buy the house.

Due to the problems of future trials, the dozens of romances that the divo had with Lucía Méndez, Stephanie Salas, Brigitte Nielsen (ex-wife of Sylvester Stallone), Sofía Vergara, Daisy Fuentes and Aracely Arámbula, with whom he had two daughters, but it does include Sasha Sokol and Adela Noriega.

And in the third season, in the best moment of his career, we will see his volcanic idyll with international megastar Mariah Carey, but I will not fall for ‘spoilers’, so watch the series.

I turn off the TV.