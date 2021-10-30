The musical The Prom premieres in Mexico City

The musical “The Prom” bets on universal messages, respect, love, inclusion and sexual diversity (Photo: The Prom México)

(CNN Spanish) – The musical The Prom first appeared on Broadway on November 15, 2018. Two years later, Netflix released the film version with a great cast led by Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep. And this 2021 the Spanish version will be seen in Mexico City.

Under the premise of raising awareness and generating empathy through universal messages of love, the leading role of The Prom is of a lesbian girl who seeks to go to prom with her partner.

Zona Pop CNN spoke with actresses Anahí Allué, Brenda Santabalbina and Daiana Liparoti about this musical and the importance it has today due to the main theme it addresses.

Actress Anahí Anullé has participated in various musicals such as “Wicked”, “Bily Elliot”, “Chicago” and “Mamma Mía”, among others (Photo The Prom México)

What is this graduation about?

The plot of The Prom México, unlike the original that takes place in Indiana, United States, takes place in the city of Salamanca, in the state of Guanajuato, and is based on the true story of Constance McMillen, who attended to Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, Mississippi.

In this version, four great stars of the musical theater of Mexico City seek publicity through social causes. They come to the “rescue” of Emma, ​​a girl who will not be able to attend the high school prom with her current partner due to the conservative thoughts of her community because they are lesbians.

These four celebrities decide to take advantage of this situation to change the thinking of their classmates and adults who think that being a lesbian is wrong and that it goes against the values ​​of the city.

Brenda Santabalbina, proud to be part of the LGBTQ community

Emma’s character is played by actress Brenda Santabalbina, who in real life is also part of the LGBTQ community. She says she takes a lot of pride and responsibility in giving visibility to the lesbian community: “It is a subject that could be complicated if it was touched in the wrong way, but here it is a very fine way in which it is spoken.”

“I am grateful for being part of this assembly and representing this side of the LGBT community and it is great to give voice to this letter L with which the LGBT begins,” she concludes.

The renowned Argentine musical theater actress Anahí Allué affirms that the staging comes at a good time for the audience: “After what we live in the world, it comes at a perfect time. After a pandemic that devastated self-esteem, with the loneliness and made us live in uncertainty, it is a message that awakens us “.

“I think we did spend these almost two years in introspection. They were moments of many personal challenges and what better than to talk about love. We are different after everything we have experienced, we are all other people after this global challenge,” says the actress.

“The music vibrates you in every part of the body”

Without a doubt, music within the musical comedy genre is one of the most important elements out there. It is what makes the spectators indulge in the musical, applaud it and feel it.

“The music of The Prom vibrates you in every part of your body. Our vocal director, Ruth Robles, made some new arrangements and made the songs and music be maximized. The audience can close their eyes in any scene and through our voices make them feel what we want to say to them. Music is the best of languages, “says Santabalbina.

“This play speaks of love. I support the LGBTQ community, for me it is a very great responsibility and I have the responsibility to represent all those people who are afraid of who they are, regardless of whether they are gay, lesbian, trans or whatever. I represent them because my character is in the closet and I know that he suffers from the social pressure that exists, “says Daiana Liparoti.

Who is who?

Emma – Brenda Santabalbina

Gigi Flores – Anahí Allué

Alessa – Daiana Liparoti

Trent – Mauricio Salas

Memo – Oscar Carapia

Benny – Gerardo González

Angie – Majo Pérez

Although other musicals such as Rent or Kinky Boots have been made, where the theme queer or related to the LGBTQ community is present in one or more characters, The Prom is the most recent to address this issue that seeks to give the message of inclusion and respect with a gay female character.

The Prom México opens the night of this Friday, October 29 at the Teatro 2 Cultural Center in Mexico City.