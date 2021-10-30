The Ministry of Health calls to promote preventive medicine

Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera, head of the Secretary of Health of Hidalgo (SSH), called on the entire sector to promote a new concept of health literacy and health citizenship, where efforts are directed more towards prevention.

The above, within the framework of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, where he considered that the nursing staff has an important place in women’s health care, especially due to their proximity to patients and the population, SSH through the Directorate of Specialized Medical Units (DUME) and UNEME DEDICAM , organized an online training aimed at strengthening health promotion actions and timely detection for breast cancer.

The opening ceremony was led by the head of the SSH, Alejandro Efraín Benítez Herrera, who defined the nursing union as a fundamental resource to comply with the activities of programs such as clinical breast examinations and timely referral of patientsHowever, he drew attention to the increase in mortality rates from breast cancer in the entity in just 9 years, he said, this is a clear example of the urgency of promoting a new concept of health literacy and health citizenship, where, efforts are directed more towards prevention.

In addition, the state secretary exhibited that although the state has won awards in indicators, it is not enough to care for diseases when they are already present in the population, but it is necessary to promote preventive medicine.

In that sense, he said that the pandemic Covid-19 it was an excellent excuse to relegate other care such as maternal and neonatal deaths or even the increase in the number of deaths from breast cancer, and He insisted that from now on the promotion, prevention and education for health will be the bases to prevent disease rates from continuing to increase..

With an energetic call to the directors of the Units, the Secretary instructed to modify the structure of UNEME DEDICAM, so that, not only detect and treat patients with the disease, he must now promote the prevention measures, assured “It is not only necessary to provide excellent care, it is necessary to modify this type of units and go out to communities to carry out promotional actions”.

The Undersecretary of Provision of Services, Jose Domingo Casillas, who issued a challenge to health personnel, to undertake regionalized prevention programs and strategies, work where he said, the role of the nursing staff and health promoters will be fundamental.

Both the Director of the DUME, Ricardo Corona, as the Director of UNEME DEDICAM, Katia Vazquez Guzman, agreed to carry out the necessary actions for the modification of activities that allow going for a decrease in women and men affected by the disease which has been constituted as one of the main causes of death in women in the country.

As part of the training, lectures were given: Self-examination and clinical breast examination; Role of the radiologist in breast cancer staging; Nursing role in breast cancer and UNEME DEDICAM, care algorithms.