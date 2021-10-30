The Microsoft Edge edition for Linux already has a stable version, after a year offering only the Beta and Dev channels

In 2020, a few months after the release of the ‘new Edge’ on Windows, based on Chomium, Microsoft announced the launch of the first version of it for Linux, which marked a change in the company’s relationships with the open source world.

Yes indeed… said version – the channel ‘Dev’, more specifically – was far from being comparable to the stable version already enjoyed by Windows users. So some time later, last May, Microsoft made available to Linux users access to the Beta channel of their web browser.





Now, Microsoft Edge is finally beginning to reach its Linux users in 100% stable version, closing a new stage of the multiplatform extension of the successor of Internet Explorer.

The availability of this new ‘channel’ has not been officially announced, nor is it displayed on its website yet … but the official repositories are starting to receive .deb and .rpm files named “microsoft-edge-stable-95.0.1020.38-1.x86_64“, so we can take for sure its imminent landing in the versions.

Beyond the opinion that users (Linux or Windows) have of Microsoft, the truth is that the company has been able to make a notable quality leap in its browser from what was seen in its pre-Chromium era, developing several innovations that in some cases have ended up being copied by the Google browser …

… And offering a differentiated user experience thanks to its own functions like its vertical tabs, its link collections, built-in tracking prevention, a great PDF reader; the synchronization between different devices (not only Windows and Linux, as it is also available on mobile devices) is another great argument to give this browser a try.

Via | Windows Central