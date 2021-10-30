The Maniatic brings international fantastic cinema closer to Manises with a commitment to the Valencian

The most cinematic plan for this Halloween weekend: the Maniatic Film Festival celebrates its V edition in Manises with its characteristic selection of shorts, a new official section of five feature films and the premiere of the Freak Horror Show, which includes the most bizarre short films .

With a program in Valencian and Spanish and a native team from Manises, this festival bets on the language on its own initiative. In this way, the screenings are subtitled in both English (due to its international character) and Valencian.

However, its director, Víctor Palacios, tells The vanguard that the public’s response is being quite mixed: “There are those who do not complain and accept it, but some directors come from outside the Valencian Community and for us it is very important that everyone understands what they are seeing. If they come from other autonomous communities, they don’t understand it ”.

But the criticisms are not by directors of other autonomous communities or other countries: “Also the Valencian public, yes, not Valencian-speaking, has criticized us. It makes us angry, it’s unfair because the Valencian is very widespread here, ”adds Palacios.

Victor Palacios





The Maniatic receives aid from the Valencian Institute of Culture and has the support of the Manises City Council, among other Valencian institutions with a language policy in favor of the Valencian. Therefore, “to score points”, they try to have a minimum of films and shorts subtitled in this language by their own team, not external studios.

Víctor Palacios, director of the festival Anna Bosch

Looking ahead to the next editions, “surely there will be a percentage in Valencian, but another large percentage will be in Spanish and English. Especially in this second one because it is an international festival and we want the directors to be able to create synergies, talk to each other, comment on their works… ”, says the director. Thus, as the event grows and becomes more self-sufficient, the Valencian will be reduced in its program.

But it is that Valencian audiovisual productions are lacking in this type of cinema. Only two Valencian directors are projected (and out of competition): Javier Guillot, co-founder of Butoni Films, with his short After the end; and Pablo Pagán with the short The girl with the blurred face. This last director is only 20 years old and has already won awards such as Best International Short Film at the prestigious All American High School Film Festival in New York, as well as two awards at Cinemajove, the Valencia International Film Festival.

Although in the second edition a short film in Valencian, The Beetle at the End of the Street, won two awards, Maniatic usually receives very little production in this language: “This year it has not even reached 1%”, explains Víctor Palacios.

Jorge de Guillae, festival presenter Anna Bosch

The contest, presented by the actor and one of the founders of Maniatic, Jorge de Guillae, includes in this year’s competition 3 titles from the renowned Sitges Film Festival: Carnívoro, Pasaia and Tranvía. Sitges tries to subtitle Catalan around 60-70% of its contents.

On the other hand, although it is celebrated on Halloween dates, this is not a festival solely of terror, but it is committed to other genres such as fantasy, science fiction, etc. In fact, the poster resorts more to fantasy because it is made by Enrique Corominas, illustrator of the covers of the Game of Thrones books.

The public picks up the festival program Anna Bosch

The Maniatic adds a touch “of humor rather than terror” in many of his shorts. This was reflected in the premiere of the Freak Horror Show on Wednesday: things “geeks as hell”, in Victor’s words, like a killer sandwich in Wich or a diabolical sushi machine at Sushi Noh; but also things as elegant as the power of faith and how it blinds its followers in Splendeur.

The director clarifies that this is fantastic cinema, not just gore: “We do not like the vulgar or things that can hurt the sensitivity or violate the viewer, we want to be elegant. Many people understand the fantastic as horror almost always, but it is not like that. Zombies, vampires and werewolves are already in high demand. We like that directors use the fantastic to reimagine our world, our day to day. That is one of the Maniatic’s hallmarks ”.

The public enjoys the projections of the Freak Horror Sh Anna Bosch

This year is the first to receive a director from across the pond: Justin Daering stopped by the festival on Friday to talk about his short Progeny, a tale that challenges gender roles in a fantastic way through the story of a man who becomes pregnant with a superior alien race.

For its part, the Manises City Council welcomes the Maniatic film genre: “They trust our criteria after 4 years, they are happy with the festival, from the first year they have already hallucinated with the quality of the short candidates”, he explains Victor.

La Vanguardia talks with Víctor Palacios in the dressing rooms of the Auditori Germanies Anna Bosch

And it is that this festival invigorates the activity of his native town, from which he does not plan to leave: “They have proposed it to me a couple of times and I have always said no because Manises is a normal town, of about 30,000 people, and if you go to Sitges, the people who go to the festival flood the population. They are like failures, there is a tremendous atmosphere. This in the capital Valencia is lost, it is diluted among the activity of the city ”, comments the director from Manisa. And he does it with ambition given the growth of this year: “If one day Pepe Sancho, who is a giant, ends up in the auditorium, that would already be ideal, an honor.”

Not only does he support local businesses, which he helps through sponsorships, but the Maniatic also provides a great livelihood for the directors. Four prizes are awarded: Best Feature Film and Best Short Film (€ 1,000 each) and Audience Award for Best Feature Film and Best Short Film (€ 500 each). But there is a difference compared to other festivals and that is that the Maniatic pays per selection: an amount for copyright.

“The short filmmaker spends between 10,000 and 30,000 euros and gets into debt, and if he later has an economic return it is only competitive, that is, if he wins a prize. And sometimes winning a prize is a matter of luck, of many factors that are not certain. We want to serve as an example for other festivals and show that a small financial prize can be given just for being selected and screened ”, explains Palacios.

“In this way the director recovers part of the money and we can continue investing in culture, because if not, he is ruined, he leaves it, he starts working on something else and we lose a lot of talent that ends up having repercussions in our cinema. We must support Spanish and European cinema, cinema in general ”, he adds.

Even despite the pandemic, last year they had an average of about 80 daily visitors, which “was not bad at all” because at that time many shows (especially live music) had to be canceled due to lack of public. This year, the 100% capacity makes things easier, since only on the opening day, Tuesday during the week, they already received 70 people.

The public at the gates of the festival Anna Bosch

People of all kinds, “but especially moviegoers,” says the director, one more moviegoer. “Here come people who don’t mind reading subtitles and who like the genre. We also do screenings in high schools to attract teenagers and they usually come on weekends ”, he explains about his audience, which is concentrated in an age range between 20 and 40 years old.

Five works have been selected in the new feature film section: Demonic (Neill Blomkamp, ​​Canada); SON (Ivan Kavanagh, Ireland), All For Jackson (Justin G. Dyck, Canada); Till Death (SK Dale, USA, starring Megan Fox) and The Medium (Banjong Pisanthanakun, Thailand). Furthermore, “among the 23 short films in the competition, eight are premieres in Spain and nine in the Valencian Community,” says Palacios.

The jury for this edition is made up of Borja Crespo, Alejandro Ibáñez, Denis Rovira, Yadira Ávalos and Nathalie Martínez, who will give their verdict at the closing gala on the afternoon of Sunday 31 presented by Moi Camacho.

In addition, this V edition also features complementary activities such as a zombie-inspired makeup special effects masterclass, a ceramic exhibition and a live music show at the Casa de la Cultura de Manises.

Today, Saturday 30, you can enjoy the makeup masterclass at 12:00 and the feature films Todo Por Jackson, Till Death and The Medium between 17:00 and 22:30 at the Auditori Germanies in Manises, for 7 € each film or € 18 per trio. Three perfect horror titles for a Halloween weekend in Valencia. As a recommendation to the readers of La Vanguardia, Víctor Palacios is clear: “The Medium has half an hour, which is absolute madness and is very scary. I would not miss it “