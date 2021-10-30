The keys to an inflation that will punish the consumer even more

Prices hit historic levels in Spain amid a perfect storm of electrical records and skyrocketing costs. Inflation closes October at 5.5%, the highest since 1992, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics.

A figure that could still be exceeded and that, beyond the attention to light, already reflects higher prices in food or industrial goods. The dreaded transfer of costs to the final consumer is already a reality.

Has the ceiling been reached?

Electricity, fuel and the increase in prices in tourist services, recovering from the falls due to the covid, are behind a constant increase in the CPI so far this year. On the electricity front, the wholesale market has experienced constant records affected by the increase in the prices of carbon emission rights and gas, which sets the daily benchmarks in the marginalist market. In fuels, the raw material also triggers the cost, with prices at the pumps not seen for eight years.







Thus, an upward path has been traversed from 0.0% in February, which has been accelerating with 1.3% in March, 2.7% in May, 2.9% in July, 4% in September or the latest figure of 5.5%. “The evolution of prices goes beyond a recovery from the pandemic. Oil or gas are already well above previous levels,” says María Jesús Fernández, senior economist at Funcas. “And our forecast is that it can still go up a bit more in November,” he says in reference to whether the ceiling has been reached.





It is logical for two reasons. On the one hand, because for statistical effects the interannual CPI will be compared with months in which inflation growth was negative, such as in November or December of last year. On the other, because in the middle of bottlenecks “it is foreseeable that we will be like this for a couple of months in the wholesale markets, especially those from Asia, with negative effects on the supply of certain sectors. Energy factors, in some cases structural, they will not disappear overnight “, analyzes Javier Ferri, professor of Economics at the University of Valencia and researcher at Fedea.

Will it affect the consumer?

That the electricity bill goes up and is confirmed by the latest receipts. That it will reach food and various goods is something that is becoming increasingly clear. “We are experiencing a perfect storm. The cost of energy, raw materials, transport, labor …”, says Fernández. Producers’ costs grow, which end up transferring it to the final price so as not to cut margins or directly operate at losses.

It is something that is being reflected in the increase in underlying inflation, which does not measure the variation in energy or fresh food. Now at 1.4%, it shows “a transfer to consumer prices,” they state from Funcas, due to the boost in industrial goods and processed foods, in addition to tourist services.





Will the price increases be final?

Pasta, yogurts, sweets … There are more and more products in the shopping cart that see prices increase or decrease in size by the same amount. The OCU has already detected increases of up to 16% for these cases. But while inflation or costs won’t be that high in perpetuity, don’t expect today’s hotter products to get cheaper when things calm down. The boom and rocket effect so widely used in the field of fuels, which moves ups and downs at very different rates.

“Business margins have suffered a lot with the covid. It is possible that prices will not drop, that when the situation changes the decreases will not be passed on, to recover these margins,” says Ferri.





Impact on GDP

Will it upset the recovery?

“We are already in a risk scenario due to the shortage of supplies and the rising cost of energy. It will begin to be serious and worrying if in spring it does not begin to reduce to moderate levels and it will be a risk for the recovery,” says Fernández.

Central banks have repeated over and over in recent months that inflation is transitory, clearing the possibility of a rate hike. But it is becoming less so. The Bank of Spain has recognized that GDP growth for this year, now at 6.3%, will have to be cut significantly when updating its scenarios.





The continued rise in prices, guided by energy, “may affect competitiveness. Countries less dependent on energy imports care less, but Spain is very dependent …”, says Ferri, taking shape in the lightning trip from Minister Teresa Ribera to Algeria to achieve a gas supply guarantee for the winter.

Will it be necessary to raise wages?

The salary increases in agreements are far from the inflation levels that are being registered, which leads to a loss of the purchasing power of employees if the situation becomes entrenched. The 5.5% figure has given UGT wings to ask for salary increases because inflation “is making it a real challenge for many families to make ends meet.” The union points out that the rise of 1.5% of the wages in agreement until September or of 1.6% of the minimum wage “are insufficient”. It is also asked to liquidate the labor reform.

The issue is tricky, because although purchasing power is restored, transferring the increase in costs to products and also to wages “can lead to a spiral of rising prices and wages, which turns the initial trigger -energy- into something lasting and higher, “contrasts Fernández. In Fedea they share the position. “There is danger in indexing contracts and agreements. They do not favor the reversal of inflation, they increase labor costs … It is conducive to inflation lasting and permanent components increase. It is something that can occur especially if it is facilitated by the new framework that arise from the repeal of the labor reform “.





