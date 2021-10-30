The importance of dental sleep medicine

At the beginning of October it took place at the headquarters of the General Council of Dentists an institutional meeting between the president of the Collegiate Organization, Dr. Óscar Castro Reino, and the president of the Spanish Society of Dental Sleep Medicine (SEMDeS), Dr. Manuel Míguez Contreras.

Dr. Castro made himself available to SEMDes, attached to the Council, to collaborate in everything necessary with the aim of continue to advance the scientific development of dental sleep medicine, working in a multidisciplinary way with the rest of the medical specialties linked to this type of disorders.

SEMDes, for its part, made the president of the Council participate in the details of the IV SEMDeS 2021 Congress, which will take place on November 26 and 27 virtually. The Congress, which is held together with the European Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (EADSM), is aimed at dentists. It focuses on interdisciplinary work between professionals in Pneumology, Otorhinolaryngology, Neurology, Physiotherapy and other experts from sleep units, to solve this pathology.

Sleep disturbances can increase the risk of health problems, such as SAOS, chronic insomnia or hypersomnia, among others. One of the causes of these pathologies is sleep-disordered breathing, which in the case of SAOS can be deadly. In this sense, the dentist has an essential role as a member of the multidisciplinary team of the sleep units.

“Thanks to the work of SEMDes, dentists can know in depth this pathology; exchange knowledge with other professionals and get involved in this interdisciplinary matter to help patients with sleep disorders who go to the dental clinic and are not diagnosed ”, says Dr. Castro.