The IIHS subjected 20 SUVs to more stringent crash tests and only Mazda CX-5 escaped

The US Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), has updated its protocols to evaluate the safety of vehicles sold in the neighboring market, introducing a new one in which of 20 SUVs that were submitted in the first instance, only Mazda cx-5 posted a good rating.





The lateral crash test to which the models were subjected consisted of a series of scores which was as follows: “Good”, “Acceptable”, “Marginal” and “Low”.

According to the results, only nine of the evaluated SUVs obtained acceptable grades:

Audi Q3

Buick Encore

Chevrolet trax

Honda CR-V

Nissan rogue

Subaru Forester

Toyota RAV4

Toyota venza

Volvo XC40

Now, moving on to the vehicles that got a marginal rating, the list is as follows:

Chevrolet equinox

Ford escape

GMC Terrain

Hyundai tucson

Jeep compass

Jeep renegade

Kia Sportage

Lincoln corsair

Fortunately the list of low grades, it only housed two models:

Honda hr-v

Mitsubishi eclipse cross

The IIHS assured that the vehicles that obtained marginal or low marks in the new test, in general terms it was because they had both structural problems as with the measurements of tall injuries in the chest and pelvis of both dummies.

The new side crash test uses heavier barrier which travels at a higher speed to simulate the hitting vehicle and weighs approximately 1,800 kg, around 400 kg more than before. The speed at which the test vehicle hits is at 60 km / h and before it was 50 km / h.