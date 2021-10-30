The ideal party camera takes photos on its own

Photo : Canyon

If you are fond of taking many photos, you probably have a philosophy that then you never appear in any. The Powershot PX doesn’t just fix that. In fact, it frees you from the task of having to take photos at your parties or celebrations.

Canon calls the PX “Your Personal Photographer”, and it’s certainly an accurate definition. The camera is not exactly a reflex or a compact. It is a small tabletop camera designed to be left on a surface. Once placed in a corner, it is dedicated to taking photos of the people around it and uploading them to your mobile automatically (it also saves them locally on a MicroSD card.

The Powershot PX connects to the mobile via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, and controls from a mobile application in which we can define how often we want to take photos. The camera not only recognizes faces, but automatically frames and focuses using a three-fold zoom. you. In the app we can even configure an option to automatically discard blurred photos and keep the best ones. It also records video in 1080p at 60fps. The best part is that it also responds to voice commands so that if we say “Pixie take a picture” or “Pixie record video” it turns to where we are and starts recording. It can even be configured to be fixed on one face above the others if, for example, we use it on a birthday and we want it to be fixed on the person it meets.

Photo : Canyon

The Powershot PX’s lens is equivalent to a 19-57 in 35mm lens. The turret on which it moves allows it to rotate 340 degrees, or tilt vertically 110. Its battery allows you to use it for 2, 3 or 5 hours depending on how often you want to take photos. We are talking about autonomy with battery, of course. If we plug it into the power to charge it, it can work until it fills its memory card.

Although specially designed for taking photos during family events, the PX is a very interesting gadget in other settings. Its ability to record video, for example, makes it well suited for streaming or video. go solo eoblogging. The Canon Powershot PX goes on sale in black or white on November 28 at a price of 479 euros. [Canon]