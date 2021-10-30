The “hybrid” employee experience revolves around wellness

The relationship between telecommuting and productivity has a bittersweet flavor. Do we work more or less? Do we work better or worse? Do we work more and better or less and worse at the same time? The investigations carried out to date by entities of all signs have not reached a unanimous conclusion and all, companies and workers, continue to search for a model that, of which we are sure, will be theirs, personal and non-transferable. The container and content that consolidate the hybridization of work will be a kind of corporate ID that will respond to the main challenges facing HR management, both in terms of efficiency and efficiency and resilience.

One thing most of those studies agree on is that telecommuting is exhausting. At the end of 2020 McKinsey spoke of the fatigue installed in 62% of workers worldwide due to remote work and more recently, in June 2021, Gallup raised this figure to 74%. The emotional burden that teleworkers bear has causes as diverse as the individual experiences of the transformation we are experiencing are diverse., but the consequences are always similar within that scale of personal resilience: burnout, stress, depression, anxiety … And to these are added others that have to do with the feeling that monitoring their work through their interaction with mobile devices forces them to connect 24 × 7.

The situation is of great concern to the HR and PRL departments, which are the first to appreciate the impact that these pathologies are having on performance and, therefore, on productivity; It also does it in the culture of the organization, which can make water on many sides of its value proposition to the employee. So, in addition to the many concrete policies they are developing, the CHROs are focusing their conversations on less tangible issues related to commitment, values, how new ways of working will definitely be different and what that might mean in the future. They explain from Gallup. In their report they collect the expression with which a CHRO of a large international financial services company defines the situation: “We are working on the softer issues because they will define the culture in the future.”

Well-being, a state, an attitude and a skill

According to the RAE, well-being is defined as:

The set of things necessary to live well.

The loose or stocked life of how much it leads to having a good time and peace of mind.

of how much it leads to having a good time and peace of mind. The person status in which the good functioning of their somatic and psychic activity.

Put more simply, well-being can be summarized as the state of the person whose physical and mental conditions give him a feeling of satisfaction and tranquility. But in the business world, what does it translate into? If we insert it in the context of current exhaustion, it implies a 360º revolution of the employee experience. That “how we do things here” that Gartner talks about is the hallmark that embodies the brand image and, if you hurry me, even corporate reputation, because now everything is a continuum that begins with the employee and ends as well in it (as part of the company’s stakeholders). The question is how to create a hybrid culture, “online”, where physical closeness is no longer the bastion of trust.

The answer – or part of it – seems to lie in building employee value propositions that are guided by the principles of wellness in the broadest sense: physical health, emotional health, financial health, relational health, and professional health. “Well-being is a skill that we can all learn and model,” says McKinsey, and above all it must be managers and managers who change the chip and begin to value both the performance of their people and their well-being because this will help to create a culture in which it is:

A state (understood as the result of the sum of corporate policy and individual experience);

(understood as the result of the sum of corporate policy and individual experience); an attitude (The organization’s commitment to being a “healthy” company, which translates into what Gartner defines as “a more resilient culture.”

(The organization’s commitment to being a “healthy” company, which translates into what Gartner defines as “a more resilient culture.” and a skill (That of leaders to be an example of behaviors that generate balance, well-being and health).

From the North American consulting firm they bet on:

Open conversations between the command and the employee, after training the former in assertive communication techniques and empathetic leadership, more humane.

between the command and the employee, after training the former in assertive communication techniques and empathetic leadership, more humane. Short, recurring pulses to test the feelings of the staff and identify vulnerable people or groups.

to test the feelings of the staff and identify vulnerable people or groups. Early detection programs and provision of individualized counseling and support resources that guarantee confidentiality.

and provision of individualized counseling and support resources that guarantee confidentiality. Resources to help employees develop skills that will nurture your well-being and develop your emotional flexibility.