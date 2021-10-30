The “hard case” of COVID suffered by Amanda Seyfried despite being vaccinated just when she was nominated for an Oscar

The renowned actress of ‘Mamma mia‘, Amanda seyfried, has attended the Seth Meyers show, ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers‘and revealed how unlucky he was to receive his first nomination for the Oscar award for his supporting role in ‘Mank‘. The star had given positive for COVID-19 shortly before he got the good news, but he didn’t want the diagnosis to overshadow his success.

Meyers congratulates him on the recognition and the actress explains how she had heard the news: “I turned off my phone the night before because I said to myself: ‘If someone is going to tell me that I have an Oscar nomination or not, I want it to be my mother‘”.

“But I was also sleeping late because I had a hard case of COVID“, reveals.

In the program he also remembers that he had to do interviews about the nomination while very sick and “dealing with one of the worst moments of my life“Amanda had to be very careful when speaking to the public because” I did not want that to be imposed by clickbait and things like that. “

In addition, the actress also shares that had been vaccinated two days before to test positive, a fact that really seems to be bad luck, and so he jokes: “It’s great to have both, apparently. Hybrid immunity“He says the experience was” really stressful “before” all of a sudden, this incredible news changed his career. ”

Amanda Seyfried’s new project

The star has also taken the opportunity to publicize his next project, ‘A Mouthful of Air‘, which will be released in the United States on October 29 and you can see the trailer in the video above. In the tape Amanda plays a mother dealing with postpartum depression. The actress has two children and says that the film “really reflects how we talk about mental health in general and also how we treat mothers in the health system, What is it that we don’t“.

Amanda reflects and is sincere about this delicate subject that she has been able to learn more deeply in her latest film: “As soon as you have a baby, you go home and that’s it. There are no reviews in the fourth trimester. There is no ‘Hey, are you okay?‘. If you’re a single mom, they make you feel like you have to go it alone, which is crazy. Before it was a tribe thing and, luckily for me, I have it. My mother lives with us. ”

Knowing the experience of being a mother, the actress admits that giving birth is something “traumatic“and what to take care of a small child it can be scary. Seyfried ends his conversation with Meyers by saying, “We don’t talk about it enough and I hope this movie sparks that conversation. I hope people understand that there is a lot of help out there and that we need more. ”

