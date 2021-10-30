The goal condemns a depressed and lonely Barcelona

There is no one who will smile back at Barcelona. Abandoned by his fans, with the worst entry in a LaLiga match (without audience restrictions) since November 2001, football does not smile at him. The substitution on the bench, with the arrival, interim, of Sergi Barjuan showed a more agile team, more dedicated, with a more daring game … But doomed, as always. Without a goal there is no joy and that is the end of everything.

Without being able to score against their rivals, there is no one who will smile back at Barcelona.

The revolution sponsored by Joan Laporta on the return flight from Madrid last Wednesday night, when just an hour after the club had made sure there would be no “hot decisions”, he decided to dismiss Ronald Koeman, It did not work for a team that proved to have as much depression as football deficiencies. On the eve Sergi asked for “joy” in the game … And this lasted hardly anything.

Sergi seemed to signal the players from the outset, practically repeating Vallecas’ eleven and transferring responsibility to them. In just two days it could not be thought that he would turn the sock around and his hand was noticed in opening the game with very open ends, in advancing the defensive line as much as possible and in offering the midfielder hat-trick (Busquets, Nico and Gavi) the task of posing a fast soccer in the combination.

But Barça’s illness is called a goal and it is a dramatic, truly dramatic illness that is reduced to one fact: after the first 14 games of the season, the Barça team has scored 17 goals; Last season he had 35, two seasons ago he added 34, three years ago he accumulated 40 … And that lack of an amazing goal is personalized, of course, in the absence of Leo Messi, the footballer used to hide any collective deficiency.

The Argentine had scored in those first 14 games of the last three consecutive seasons 12, 6 and 7 goals. And to them were added the 6 and 8 that Luis Suárez wore in the first two or the 5 of Griezmann the last. In addition, they would be the absence of 18, 14 and 12 goals respectively that mark the real decisive difference for a Barcelona that, in terms of football, is light years away from its best version … But who is penalized above all by that lack of resolution before goal.

Of course, to this we must add another key that, taking into account that aspect, takes on a brutal significance: the Barça defense has become a festival for rivals. Alavés did not finish this Saturday between clubs until the 52nd minute … And that first shot was a goal. Did Rioja, in a phenomenal play (which left culé behind marked), the same as in previous games they did Getafe, Bayern, grenade, Benfica, Valencia, Real Madrid and Vallecano Ray. A shot and a goal conceded by Ter Stegen.

LONELINESS

The goal that he lacks and the goal that always fits and that depresses him, dismounts him and breaks through the axis, is the final act that marks the reality of a Barça to which Sergi wanted to print a somewhat more personal stamp but that was not enough to recover, not even on the scoreboard, a team that is known to be in a quagmire and that on Tuesday, in Kiev, will risk life in Europe in not too optimistic conditions.

One consequence goes with the other and everything goes together, from bad to worse, for a team more and more alone every day. Abandoned by his fans who have already clearly defected from the Camp Nou. Against Alavés, 37,278 spectators attended the Camp Nou, demonstrating that the more than 86,000 that populated the stands in the Clásico against Real Madrid were an exception and that the 47,000 against Valencia and 45,000 against Dynamo Kiev are tickets more normal, more logical given the present of this club.



It was the worst entry in a league game, without public restrictions, since November 11, 2001, 20 years ago no less, when just over 30 thousand attended a game against him. Valladolid. A loneliness that threatens to repeat itself in the next matches, it is assumed that already with Xavi Hernandez on the bench and waiting for the team to be able to re-engage the fans.

At the moment, with 11 games played in LaLiga, Barcelona has 16 points and is already eight behind Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, which if this Sunday they beat the Athletic it would slip to ten points. In fact if the Spanish winning in Getafe would advance him in the standings and he is as close to relegation as he is to the lead. The never seen and that explains many things.

This is the sad reality of the worst Barça that has been remembered for twenty years.