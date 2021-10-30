The fight in the dressing room that would have kept Chicharito away from the calls with the Tricolor

Jesús Tecatito Corona would have been the winner in the fight in the locker room between the two players. (Photo: @ jesustecatitoc / IG – @ ch14_ / IG.)

Former commentator on TUDN, Beto Valdes, stated that the players Jesus Crown and Javier Hernandez would have reached the hits in the dressing rooms after a meeting of the Mexican team. The Chicharito would have taken the worst part of this encounter, not only because of the marks of the battle, but because it seems that this would be one of the reasons for not be summoned in the process to world from Qatar 2022.

According to an interview on the show Two Times On Air, Humberto Valdes talked about this curious situation, in which he mentioned that the player of the Porto from Portugal He would have been the winner of that fight between the two Mexican footballers.

“(Chicharito Hernández) was arriving late because he was leaving with the family, sometimes he did not sleep at the hotel. Do you remember once something came out damn it? A shot was fired with a partner. From a good source, from a good source I know that a shot was fired with Tecatito and that is how Chicharito appeared in a match, ”Valdés revealed.

On the other hand, the President of the Mexican Football Federation, Yon de Luisa spoke at a press conference about the absence of Javier Hernández with the team Tricolor, since he assured that he had personal demands for their sole benefit, which also went against the group, which was not to the liking of Gerardo Martino.

The president of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Yon de Luisa spoke about Chicharito and the reason why he is not considered with the Mexican National Team. (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



“Javier was considered by the coach, he was called and played, but in that period a series of internal things occurred for which the coach has decided not to summon him and in that sense he has all the support. You have to see for the good of the group, “he said during the conference.

It should be remembered that last appearance del Chicharito in a call with Mexico it was in September 2019. To face a friendly match against the selection of USA, match in which he scored a goal at twenty-one’. The game ended with a score of 3 for 0 in favor of the squad of The Tata Martino.

In addition, the Mexican manager assured that No player is banned of the Mexican National Team, but the decision to summon or not certain soccer players, is only from DT from Mexico with his coaching staff. Since he is the only person with the power to choose on the sports plane.

“All players have that opportunity (to play in the national team) at the end of the day is the decision of the coach and what I have said many times is that I do not have any person banned,” he said.

Javier Hernández has 14 goals in the current MLS season. (Photo: Rob Gray / USA TODAY Sports)

Finally, it is said that at no time did the forward of the LA Galaxy He has approached to try to clarify and solve things with the Argentine coach. That is why Tata made the decision to do not take into account again to the top scorer of the Mexican National Team, since he does not agree with certain attitudes and requests by the attacker, showing that it is not a football theme the reason for not being considered.

The Mexican battering ram has 14 goals in the current season of the MLS. His next game with the Galaxy is the Monday, November 1, when they visit the field of Lumen Field to face the Seattle Sounders. So far, they are in positions of playoffs in the absence of 2 remaining matches.

KEEP READING:

Selection of Peru left Santiago Ormeño out of the call and caused controversy

The impossible pipe of Maxi Meza and the gesture of Solari after the defeat in the final of the Concachampions

Monterrey’s “Rayados” won the Concacaf Champions League by defeating América 1-0