The Expendables 4 already has its villain: Iko Uwais joins the cast of the film by Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone

Iko Uwais (Murderous Raid) joins the filming of The Mercenaries 4, where he will play the main villain of the film.

After a few years of hiatus, Los Mercenarios 4 is already filming in the United Kingdom. Jason statham will take over from Sylvester Stallone as head of the mercenary group.

Sly, who will also appear in the film, says goodbye with this installment of what has been his penultimate action saga. Some unconfirmed rumors suggest that his character, Barney ross, could die in this fourth installment.

The cast of Los Mercenarios 4 features veterans Dolph Lundgren or Randy Couture, who are joined by new faces in the franchise such as Megan Fox, Andy Garcia or 50 Cent.

But every Mercenaries movie requires a villain who delivers more than a message at Christmas, and it is now that we have known who will be in charge of that role.

According to Deadline, he will be the Indonesian actor and martial artist Iko Uwais who will be in charge of making things difficult for the protagonists of Los Mercenarios 4.

Uwais is well known for his participation in the Murder Raid films (The Raid), although he has also had roles in Hollywood franchises such as Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

We have seen Iki Uwais in movies like Stuber Express, with Dave Bautista and Kimail Nanijani and most recently in Snake Eyes: The Origin.

Uwais’ career as a martial artist qualifies him to be able to unleash his movements in The Expendables 4, leaving Jason Statham and company in a great sweat.

Scott waugh (Need for Speed) will be in charge of directing Los Mercenarios 4, which will feature a script written by Spenser Cohen, Max Adams and John Joseph.

The tough guys in Los Mercenarios already have a new target. Will they be ready for Iki Uwais punches, jumps and kicks? What do you expect from this new installment?