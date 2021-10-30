The exercise to mark abs you should do if you are over 30 years old

What is the best exercise to mark abs? Faced with this question, we all have in mind the animated ones that Cristiano Ronaldo or Jose María Aznar do – yes, the former president of the Government -: CR7 does 142 repetitions in a minute of jacknives and the PP politician does … many things at the same time.

But don’t be fooled by the six-pack of both characters. If you are over 30 years old, the best exercise to mark abs is a very simple one, very demanding and that you can do almost anywhere: the hanging leg raise.

Why do we say about 30 years? Because if you do it right, la hanging leg raise It will not hurt your neck or lower back, two of the areas that can suffer the most when doing sit-ups (if we do them wrong, of course).

If you want a core exercise that challenges you like never before, the hanging leg lift will be your best option. It is a calisthenic exercise that is not usually common in gyms because it does not require weight gain.

To run it correctly, it requires a lot of strength and control of the trunk and upper body. Mastering this type of exercise is complex, but very satisfying. Over time it can even become a kind of thermometer that will tell you if you are in shape or not. How? According to the number of repetitions you can do.

How to do the best exercise to mark abs, the hanging leg raise

To get started, all you need is a bar to hang from. It may be worth the chin-up bar you bought during lockdown or a bar from the gym. It is important that you can reach it without jumping CHang onto the bar with the palms of your hands, safely, not with your fingertips. Once the grip is established and you’re hung up, Squeeze your shoulder blades to pull your shoulders down. Lock your abs by squeezing them, keeping the rib cage taut, and bring your legs slightly forward so that they are in front of the body (do not be stiff, put your legs a little forward). From the starting position, bend your knees and bring them closer to your shoulders, flexing your spine. vertebral. If there is a person in front of you, they should be able to see your buttocks. Hold a second at the top to fully tighten your abs, and then slowly release your legs down to the starting position.

Benefits of the best exercise to mark abs, the hanging leg raise

The good thing about the hanging leg lift is that your abs will always be in tension, so you will get great wear without having to do many repetitions.

Important, do your best to avoid rocking at the bottom or in the starting position because this will lose tension in your core. Swinging at the bottom is a cheat, as it uses movement rather than core force to get back up for the next rep. If you’ve seen people in your gym swinging, they are probably doing toes-to-bar, a different exercise that doesn’t work the abs as much as the hanging leg raises.

