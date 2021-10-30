The enigmatic post of China Suárez recently arrived in Argentina

China Suárez arrived in Argentina this afternoon after 50 days working in Spain

After the scandal that broke out after Wanda nara discover the chats between Mauro Icardi and Eugenia la China Suárez, the actress arrived in the country after a long stay in Spain, a country where she had been filming a movie since the beginning of September.

With great tranquility, although trying to avoid the cameras that came to look for her at the Ezeiza airport, the former Almost angels She arrived around 2:30 p.m. accompanied by her three children, Rufina, fruit of its relationship with Nicolas Cabré, and Magnolia and Amancio, of his link with Benjamin Vicuña. Although she was wearing a chinstrap and cap that covered almost her entire face, she couldn’t help being recognized. When consulted by the chronicler of Morning (City Magazine) about the controversy in which she was involved, she only managed to say: “How hot is it doing?” and quickly got into a truck.

China Suárez, Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi, protagonists of the novel of the last days

Just arrived, the actress turned to social networks to publicize her first steps in the country. As has been happening this last time, he did it on his Instagram account with a series of stories, with a very particular message. In the middle of a fragment of “Die for you”, a song by the Canadian artist The Weeknd and homemade postcards between soda glasses and pizza slices, China replied a post by the singer Britney Spears that can account for your state of mind and your next steps.

“Fuck normal, I want magic”wrote the Princess of Pop, who recently managed to take control of her career, in black letters on a white background, on which her signature can barely be guessed. “Fuck normality, I want magic”, the phrase of the American artist could be translated, with which the former Almost angels she felt identified and did not hesitate to reply in her stories. What kind of magic will the actress refer to?

The story of Britney Spears that China Suárez replicated

It all started on Saturday, October 16, when Wanda published a mysterious message in her stories: “Another family that you charged as a bitch!”, the media had written. Later, it became known that it was addressed to the former protagonist of ATAV, who was silent for several days until he decided to release his Instagram.

Finally, on the last Monday, after almost ten days of comings, turns, marches and countermarches, the sister of Zaira nara She confirmed the reconciliation with her husband through a heartfelt open letter that she posted on her social networks. There he told that the day after starting the divorce process, Icardi wrote him a letter like no one had ever written him: “I gave you everything and you have everything, I hope you can be happy because that would make me happy,” wrote the footballer at the beginning of his handwritten letter that made the businesswoman change her mind.

“There I realized something, that having everything I have nothing if I am not with him. I am sure that this bad moment that we are going through will strengthen us as a couple and as a family. The important thing is that we both had the freedom to put an end to our eight-year history, but with a soul tired of crying, freely we chose again. I love you”, Wanda wrote ending the soap opera, at least until further notice.

