The director of the developer of ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Warcraft’ cuts his salary by 99.9% amid litigation in the company

Activision Blizzard seeks with a series of measures to end cases of harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

Bobbie Kotick, CEO of the video game giant Activision Blizzard, has announced a series of measures aimed at improving the work culture in the company to achieve greater diversity and eradicate abuse and discrimination in the workplace.

In a statement, the manager declared the lifting of the mandatory arbitration in cases of sexual harassment and discrimination, a clause that deprived complainants of the right to seek justice in the tribunals.

Likewise, a program will be launched to increase the proportion of women and men over five years non-binary people in the workforce to 50% from the current 23%, while they will be invested $ 250 million in boosting opportunities for underrepresented groups.

At the same time, the company, creator of titles such as ‘Call of Duty’ and ‘Warcraft’, is committed to a policy of zero tolerance towards harassment and taking steps to ensure wage justice.

On a personal level, Kotick asked the board of directors to cut his CEO salary by 99.9%, down to California’s legal minimum of at $ 62,500 per year, and will reject any award or allocation of shares until the board verifies compliance with all the announced measures. Earlier this year, the company’s shareholders assigned him a salary package of $ 155 million as payment for 2020.

After two years of investigations, the California Department of Employment and Housing sued the developer last July, accusing the company of tolerating a macho culture that allowed constant sexual harassment of female workers.

In September, the U.S. Campaign to Organize Digital Employees (CODE-CWA) filed charges against the video game giant for unfair labor practices.

The same month, Activision Bizzard reported that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to create a fund of $ 18 million to compensate for possible damages caused to your employees.

