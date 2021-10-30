The diet for which Ashton Kutcher was twice hospitalized for pancreatitis

It is quite common for actors and actresses face physical changes for according to what film roles. In some cases, this leads to physical transformations, some of them extreme, as is the case of Christian Bale, known in this section since he began to emerge in the film industry as a result of his role in ‘The Empire of the Sun’ ( 1987).

These physical changes go hand in hand with diets, both to lose weight and to gain weight, but also to enter the psychology of its characters. Now, Mila Kunis has revealed that her husband Ashton Kutcher came to the hospital twice for pancreatitis while preparing to play Steve Jobs in 2013’s ‘Jobs.’

In that, the actor already dropped how difficult it was for him to prepare to put himself in the shoes of Apple founder Steve Jobs. But now, Mila Kunis, through the successful YouTube channel ‘First We Feast’, has revealed more details of that stage of her husband.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Other sources

“I was minimizing it”, expressed the actress about her husband, who then explained what actually happened to him. “While preparing to be Steve Jobs, he was in such severe pain that he suffered severe back pain and the fear that he had of having caused pancreatitis because he was drinking a lot of carrot juice. It was so stupid that I think at one point I was just eating grapes, “said Mila Kunis.

“In the end we end up twice in hospital for pancreatitis. So it was very stupid, “recalled Mila Kunis.