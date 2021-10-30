The day Jennifer Lopez finally got tired of Ben Affleck

It is still news that Jennifer Lopez he was in a relationship again with Ben affleck after going through a convoluted breakup more than 17 years ago. Although at the time there were many rumors of their separation, it seems that the singer had definitely gotten tired of Ben for a special reason.

Likewise, it was shown that they never stopped loving each other. It is worth remembering that only a few months ago, Jennifer Lopez and Ben affleck They were on everyone’s lips again after their new romance and beyond love, an interview resurfaced in which the actress confessed that there was something in Ben that she could not bear.

What did Jennifer Lopez get tired of Ben Affleck?

It is not to believe, but it seems that Ben affleck For several years he has had a multicolored tattoo of a phoenix – which covers a large part of his back – and in an interview in 2016, JLo stated: “It’s horrible, it has too many colors. His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be that colorful. They should be cooler. “

Well yes, that’s what Jennifer hates about Ben and although no one can believe it, there are records of her statement at that time. Even so, they have shown that love can do more than anything and this relationship resurfaced again, which for many was a surprise.

The truth is that Jennifer Lopez he tired definitely from Ben affleck in those days when they were younger, because of the actor’s addictions. Although her situation was not publicly known, for the singer it was the great trigger to put an end to it.

However, a few days ago it was made known by the former manager of JLo, who was Ben Affleck who put an end to the romance that time and everything to protect his beloved from the episodes he was experiencing with his illness.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck today

The couple of lovebirds in the month of July traveled to the south of France to celebrate JLo’s 52nd birthday and it was at that precise moment that the relationship became official on Instagram after sharing a photo where they were kissing – very caramelized – under the Sun.

It should be remembered that after having canceled their wedding on that occasion, the couple now not only bet on love again, but is going for more. According to the British press, Ben has already asked his beloved to marry him and everything progresses by ten for the couple. In fact, the details of how it will be and who will be the luxury guests have already been released.

“SOURCE: Telemundo”

Today, far from hiding – as they did when they were younger – they are shown together at events and very funny kisses, even when they know that the cameras are recording them.

Do you think this time Jennifer Lopez will get tired of Ben affleck?