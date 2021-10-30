The daily consumption of salt in America exceeds up to three times that recommended to prevent diseases

More than half of the deaths from cardiovascular diseases, the main cause of death in the American continent, has to do with high blood pressure, a condition suffered by between 20% and 35% of adults in the region and that can be exacerbated by excessive consumption of salt . Annual deaths attributed to hypertension amount to 9.4 million.

However, the daily salt consumption of each inhabitant of America far exceeds the amount recommended by the World Health Organization to avoid this condition.

The recommendation is an intake of less than five grams of salt per day, but according to data from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the average of this individual consumption in the region ranges between 8.5 and 15 grams.

Medical evidence has shown that eating less than 5 g of salt (less than 2 g of sodium) can lower blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease, stroke, and coronary heart disease.

To deal with this harmful consumption habit, PAHO presented on Thursday new regional goals for the reduction of salt in the population’s diet, which focus on reducing the sodium content in processed foods frequently consumed whenever in many countries, much of dietary sodium (70-80%) comes from processed foods such as bread, cereals, and grains; processed meats and dairy products.

The PAHO Director of Noncommunicable Diseases and Mental Health recalled that the countries agreed to reduce global salt consumption by 30% by 2025.





Diets based on the consumption of high amounts of salt and trans fats increase the risk of suffering a heart attack by 21% and death by 28%.

The pandemic made things worse

“But the COVID-19 pandemic has made the situation worse by creating new challenges for the prevention and control of risk factors due to lockdowns and significant changes in lifestyles, which include an increase in the consumption of unhealthy products, ”Hennis added, urging governments to accelerate supplies to achieve that goal.

The goals published today update those established in 2015 and present maximum sodium thresholds for 16 categories and 75 subcategories of food products to reformulate.

The price to pay

PAHO emphasized that salt consumption not only costs lives, but also represents a onerous charge and influences the development efforts of the countries.

He explained that the direct and indirect costs of hypertension represent between 5% and 15% of the Gross Domestic Product of high-income economies, and between 2.5% and 8.0% of those of Latin America and the Caribbean.

“The excessive consumption of salt has great impact on economic growth and the productive labor force of the countries ”, points out the document of publication of the goals.

The Organization stated that the reduction of dietary salt in the population is the most effective public health measure in terms of costs to lower blood pressure and mortality. “It can save lives, rescue the economy and health care systems of low- and middle-income countries,” he stressed.





Obese children are more likely to suffer from type 2 diabetes, asthma, breathing difficulties, muscle problems, heart dysfunctions, as well as psychological problems and social isolation.

Binding rules

But achieving the reduction of salt in processed foods implies a series of actions that require the cooperation not only of the government, but of all sectors of society, especially food companies, where they mediate. many economic interests.

The PAHO Regional Advisor on Nutrition and Physical Activity, Fabio Da Silva Gomes, pointed out that the new goals are one more tool of support for the set of regulatory policies that have been making progress in the region to reduce the supply and demand of products with excess sodium, such as the frontal warning labeling and the regulation of the advertising of these products.

However, he asserted that it is not enough to appeal to voluntary attachment to relevant measures to reduce sodium in processed foods.

“If we want to achieve substantive changes we need these goals to be adopted with a regulatory rather than voluntary approach. That is the only way in which countries will be able to reduce the average salt intake in the population by 2025, in a context in which the sales of processed and ultra-processed products with excessive sodium content continues to grow”, Pointed out Da Silva Gomes.

In line with this statement, the goal document emphasizes that the Mandatory approaches provide the legal, financial and human resources necessary to ensure the application and adoption of appropriate mechanisms for monitoring the process of reducing sodium in food.

“With mandatory reformulation, greater reductions in salt consumption could be consistently achieved than with voluntary agreements and could also be achieved greater life-year improvements adjusted according to disability and quality ”, he indicates.





Diets rich in whole grains and vegetables are healthier and have less environmental impact.

Raise public awareness

Regarding consumers, PAHO assured that it has been observed that when salt consumption is gradually reduced, people prefer less salty foods.

Likewise, it considered that awareness campaigns are useful as long as they are accompanied by other measures effective, such as reducing the sodium content of processed and ultra-processed products, restricting marketing, front-end labeling, and promoting healthier environments, for example in schools.

“Education is a essential tool to improve the health of the population and must be fully supported. Reducing the sodium content of food products is a complementary policy option, as are frontal labeling and marketing restrictions, ”the document argues.