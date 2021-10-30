The Cristiano Ronaldo Show that saves Solskjaer’s job

Cristiano Ronaldo with a goal and an assist, he led a vital and soulful victory against the Tottenham Hotspur by scoreboard 3-0 that saves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s place for the moment.

The Portuguese attacker ended the streak of four Premier League matches without scoring, also gave a punctual assist to Edinson cavani and even the VAR canceled the double for offside. The airs of good play and forcefulness returned to the feet of the “Commander”.

Solskjaer made a revolution in his scheme to do something unprecedented at Manchester United, because he placed three centrals to play a line of five, basically, a system similar to the one that occupies

Antonio Conte

, a coach who has sounded to take the place of the Norwegian.

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared until the 39th minute, thanks to a fantastic cross from Bruno Fernandes, which was combined with an error in the Ben Davies mark and a volley from the “Bug” to the net, with this he achieved the fourth goal in the Premier and broke the losing streak without scoring in the league.

At minute 64, Bruno fernandes He waited for the arrival of reinforcements in three quarters, Cristiano appeared and gave the ball with a millimeter pass to the Uruguayan, Cavani and beat Lloris to make it 2-0 on the scoreboard.

It might interest you: The club that would pay 100 million euros for ‘Chucky’ Lozano



Cristino Ronaldo gave Solskjaer a hug

With the work done by the Portuguese attacker, it was time to rest, at 70 ‘he left the field and hugged Solskjaer along with a little verbal exchange and the three points for Old Trafford.

To round off the win, Marcus rashford, who had replaced Cristiano, converted the third after Nemanja Matic took advantage of another hole in the defense of the ‘Spurs’.

The ‘Red Devils’ are placed fifth of the General Table with 17 points, in Europa League positions, while Tottenham are eighth with 15 units.

It might interest you: 61 years since the birth of Diego Armando Maradona

